Want to Move Abroad? These are the 10 Best Countries for Expats 2024

These 10 countries are the best choices for expatriates in 2024. There are various attractive offers that will pamper those of you who like living abroad.

Citing CNN, Tuesday (16/1/2024), it’s all thanks to the new visa program and tax incentives. The offer will appeal to remote workers, investors who consider having more options to explore.

One particularly helpful resource is InterNations’ annual Expat Insider survey. They are an expatriate community that has more than 5.1 million members.

The survey, which has been running for a decade, reflects input from nearly 12,000 expatriates representing 177 nationalities in 181 countries or territories.

This survey conveys their level of satisfaction with various aspects of expatriate life based on factors such as quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finances, housing and language.

Additionally, retirees can take advantage of resources including Live and Invest Overseas, whose annual index ranks the top 10 overseas retirement destinations.

The 2024 index was released in early January, with Valencia, Spain, topping the rankings, followed by Braga, Portugal, and Mazatlán, Mexico.

It is also important to consider the impact your move will have on your new host country. Especially in destinations that have seen large increases in immigration from the United States and other rich countries, said Megan Frye, a relocation consultant and writer who has lived in Mexico City for the past eight years.

Frye advises clients considering moving from the United States to Mexico — which has been among the top five countries in InterNations’ annual survey since 2014 — to be aware of the inequality in migration policies between the two countries.

“The focus with my clients is to clearly explain the problem of gentrification that Mexico is facing, and give them an opportunity to think about our role in the situation,” said Frye, who is from Michigan.

“I believe that everyone should be able to move freely wherever they want, but there is a clear injustice considering how easy it is for US citizens to move to Mexico compared to vice versa,” he said.

While there are many destinations to consider for moving to a new country, the following list prioritizes a variety of expat-centric topics, including quality of life, affordability, safety, and access to culture and outdoor activities.

This list contains general advice for people moving from anywhere in the world, but focuses primarily on US citizens:

1. Mexico

2. Portugal

3. Spanish

4. Netherlands

5. Germany

6. Singapore

7. Costa Rica

8. Panama

9. Italia

10. France.

