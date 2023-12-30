Want to quickly heat up a meal? You should pay attention to this!

#quickly #heat #meal #pay #attention

Accidentally cooked way too much or are busy meal prepping? Storing food is a good option to prevent food waste. But, there are a few things to keep in mind when reheating your meal.

Two o’clock

Your meal is of course always tasty, but have you kept it out of the refrigerator for two hours or more? Then you run the risk of containing bacteria that will make you sick. These bacteria are only present when the food is at room temperature. Are you unsure about how long the meal has been outside the refrigerator? When in doubt, throw it away.

Reheat small portions

When you divide your food into small portions, it also heats up faster. The Nutrition Center reports that smaller portions heat up a lot faster than a large portion, because the heat passes through them more easily. You should also never heat leftovers twice.

Stir through

The Nutrition Center also tells you that you should thoroughly stir the plate of food while heating it up. The heat is distributed evenly in this way, which is not only tasty, but also good for your health. The even heat ensures that the bacteria are killed faster. And that’s good, because those same bacteria can make you sick more quickly. Stirring your meal is always a good idea, even if you put the plate of food in a microwave with a turntable.

Bins full of bins

Most likely you store your leftovers in a container. But do you cover these containers with cling film? Then it is high time to get airtight fresh food containers. You can store your food in it for much longer and it reduces the risk of disease-carrying bacteria. When less air reaches your food, bacteria grow less quickly. Therefore, do not use one large container to store everything, but choose several small containers that allow as little air as possible.

Aluminium foil

For the most delicious oven meals, cover the dish with aluminum foil. Your meal will not dry out and the top will be nice and crunchy. Please note: you absolutely cannot use this tip in the microwave! The aluminum burns in this and there is a risk of fire.

Proportions

Always use the correct proportions. Do you heat up a meal in the microwave? Food that is heated at higher temperatures requires less time in the microwave. Do you prefer to heat your meal at a low temperature? Then of course it will take a little longer. In the oven it’s a different story: keep in mind that your leftovers need to heat up in the oven for (almost) as long as it takes to prepare the same meal. For example, lasagna must be left in the oven for half an hour when reheating, just like during preparation.