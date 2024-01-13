Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban

#fire #scientists #praises #Iran #Taliban

The researcher is reputable and has worked at the university for 20 years. In the past, the employer has publicly praised the researcher’s efforts and he has been an expert in the media several times.

During the autumn, sharp criticism of the teacher has emerged. For example, he is said to have praised Russia, the Iranian Islamist dictatorship and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The teacher has also been criticized for favoring black students over white ones.

During December, the accusations were investigated by the university and the investigation revealed that the accusations are true. It has also shown that the teacher made a business trip that the employer expressly prohibited.

Malmö University now wants to fire the researcher and refers to factual reasons for dismissal.

– It is not about what an employee is allowed to think and think in private. But as a teacher and researcher, there are clear scientific ideals you must follow, says the investigator, who is part of the university management, to Sydsvenskan.

