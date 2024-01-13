Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban

#fire #scientists #praises #Iran #Taliban

The researcher is reputable and has worked at the university for 20 years. In the past, the employer has publicly praised the researcher’s efforts and he has been an expert in the media several times.

During the autumn, sharp criticism of the teacher has emerged. For example, he is said to have praised Russia, the Iranian Islamist dictatorship and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The teacher has also been criticized for favoring black students over white ones.

During December, the accusations were investigated by the university and the investigation revealed that the accusations are true. It has also shown that the teacher made a business trip that the employer expressly prohibited.

Malmö University now wants to fire the researcher and refers to factual reasons for dismissal.

– It is not about what an employee is allowed to think and think in private. But as a teacher and researcher, there are clear scientific ideals you must follow, says the investigator, who is part of the university management, to Sydsvenskan.

Because

Copy link

Also Read:  The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
Posted on
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Posted on
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
Posted on
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News