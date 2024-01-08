wants to use the sperm of a dead man

#sperm #dead #man

Weeks ago, the woman made an emergency application to the Supreme Court of Western Australia to collect and store the man’s sperm, a day after he died while his body was still in a morgue, court documents show.

Her husband was 61 when he died last December.

The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been married since 1983.

The application states that they had two children, but in 2013 daughter drowned, and son in 2019 died in a car accident.

Court documents say the couple discussed having another child before the man’s death.

Tests showed that his sperm was still viable.

The woman told the court she had seen a fertility specialist, but the specialist told her she was too old to have another child.

However, court documents note that the woman has a young cousin in the Philippines who has volunteered to be a surrogate mother for her husband’s child.

The fertility clinic specialist said he was willing to perform the sperm retrieval procedure if an order allowing it was made, court documents state.

Granting the application, Judge Fiona Seaward ruled that the sperm could be taken “for safekeeping for later use in artificial insemination procedures”.

True, this court order does not give permission to use the sperm, as postmortem fertilization is prohibited in Western Australia.

The woman will have to apply for the transfer of the case to a place where such procedures are allowed.

