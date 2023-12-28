War between Israel and Hamas has killed 68 journalists –

An investigation indicates that the military conflict between the Hebrew State and the Palestinian group considered terrorists by the West has killed more journalists than any other war in the last 30 years.

68 media professionals have already died in the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The frightening data, which puts at risk everyone’s right to be informed specifically about the development of the Israeli and Palestinian situation, as some journalists feel forced to leave the area, were made public by the International Federation of Journalists, which considers this to be the deadliest military conflict for media professionals in the last 30 years.

Also according to the International Federation of Journalists, most of the journalists killed in Israeli bombings were Palestinian nationals, in addition to the fact that some allegedly died inside their homes, following the air attacks.

Despite these deaths, there are still foreign journalists at the Israeli borders who seek to enter the area to carry out ‘real-time’ journalistic coverage, a request that has been denied by the Israeli authorities.

Hassan Farajallah, Shaima El-Gazzar, Mostafa Bakeer, Mohamed Mouin Ayyash, Farah Omar, Hassouneh Salim, Mohamed Abu Hassira, Assaad Shamlakh, Mohammad Jarghoun, are among many communication professionals killed as a result of Israel’s attacks.

