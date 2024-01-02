War Continues to Rage in Gaza After Israel Promises to Withdraw Thousands of Its Troops

#War #Continues #Rage #Gaza #Israel #Promises #Withdraw #Thousands #Troops

Fighting in Gaza is still raging after Israel promised to withdraw thousands of its troops on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The Israeli military or IDF through a video they released stated that their navy and army forces had identified terrorists who planted explosive devices along the coast of the Gaza Strip and in compounds adjacent to the coast.

See more in the following video.

Scriptwriter: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Narrator: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Video Editor: Anneke Sherina Ramadhani
Producer: Holy Kartika Nurwigati Sumartiningtyas

Music: Ten Inch Spikes – Jeremy Korpas

#IsraelWarHamas #Israel #Hamas #IsraelAttack #Palestine #Gaza #ClearSeeingTheWorld

Also Read:  MENTAL HEALTH – Sending patients to psychiatric hospitals suspended

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Speed ​​disciplines: “Lagging behind Switzerland” – Austrians jealous of success
Speed ​​disciplines: “Lagging behind Switzerland” – Austrians jealous of success
Posted on
By breaking these habits you will feel much more energetic
By breaking these habits you will feel much more energetic
Posted on
Babiš’s New Year’s speech: our country prospered, under Fial’s government it is getting poorer
Babiš’s New Year’s speech: our country prospered, under Fial’s government it is getting poorer
Posted on
A dozen priests were arrested in Nicaragua 15 min. lt
A dozen priests were arrested in Nicaragua 15 min. lt
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News