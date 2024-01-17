War Fortress Disguised as a Villa, Behind the Death of 4 High-ranking Israeli Mossad Officials by Iranian Missiles

#War #Fortress #Disguised #Villa #Death #Highranking #Israeli #Mossad #Officials #Iranian #Missiles

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – A report in Al Mayadeen in detail reviewing the things behind Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles at two cross-territorial targets in Iraq and Syria, Monday (15/1/2024).

One of the things that was reported was that the building that was the target of the missile in Erbil, Iraq was the location of a secret meeting of parties that Iran called its enemies.

Siyavash Fallahpour, Al Mayadeen correspondent in Tehran, reported that the building where the Iranian missile crashed was a meeting place between high-ranking Israeli Mossad officials, several leaders of separatist factions in Iran that provide intelligence and security services to Israel, and representatives of hostile countries. Iran.

“These meetings serve to plan ways to undermine Iran’s security, both internally, and in a broader sense, Iran’s regional role.”

“According to this information, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) operation in Erbil targeted the building where the people wanted by Iranian intelligence were gathered,” the report said.

Reports say one of the victims killed by the missile attack in Erbil was Peshraw Dizayee, a Kurdish-Israeli businessman.

Dizayee was confirmed as one of the targets of the Iranian operation.

“Our correspondent confirmed that the Iraqi Foreign Ministry spoke about the murder of a prominent Kurdish-Israeli businessman named Peshraw Dizayee, owner of the company Falcon Security Services,” the report said Al Mayadeen.

It said Dizayee played an important role in facilitating commercial relations, particularly in the oil sector, between Israel and several entities in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

“In short, Peshraw Dizayee, according to our correspondent, is considered one of the targets of the strategic operation carried out by Iran in Erbil,” the report said.

Four High-ranking Mossad Officials Killed in War Fort Disguised as Villa

The report also included an Iranian news agency alert, Fars which provides details about the missile attacks carried out by the IRGC.

Fars confirmed that the targeted Mossad headquarters in Erbil was disguised as a residential villa, located 15 kilometers from the city and not in a residential area.

The base is like a war fortress, referring to the design and strength of the structure.