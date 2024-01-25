War in the Middle East: PR defends the creation of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine

The Angolan Government defends the creation of an independent and sovereign State for Palestine, as the only way to put a definitive end to the violent conflict between Jews and Palestinians.

The defense of the creation of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine was expressed by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, this Tuesday, 23rd, when he spoke at the New Year’s greetings ceremony, addressed to the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola.

João Lourenço pointed out in his speech that, before the Palestinian people are completely exterminated, while there is still time, the United Nations, namely its Security Council, must take concrete steps towards the materialization of its own resolutions, which reflect the expressed will of the overwhelming majority of its members.

The number one of the Government of Angola considers it necessary to create an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, as the only way to put a definitive end to what he considers “an old and very violent conflict”, placing the two peoples (Jewish and Palestinian) and the two States of Israel and Palestine, living side by side, in peace and harmony, cooperating in a normal way as is supposed to happen between neighboring countries that share common borders.

“History will condemn us in the future if we maintain complicit silence today and do nothing to end this massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

João Lourenço emphasized that Angola looks with great apprehension at the events that have been occurring in recent years on different continents, where there is a violation of International Law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

Understands that the world cannot accept that the law of the strongest prevails over the established international order, which is governed by principles accepted by all UN member states which, without resorting to force of arms, have complete freedom and the right to fight for its reform with a view to better adapting to the reality of the world, different from that after the end of the Second World War.