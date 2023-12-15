War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

#War #Middle #East #evolution #conflict #Israel #Hamas

The Netherlands can continue to supply parts for the F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in the Gaza Strip, after a court rejected, this Friday, a lawsuit presented by a group of human rights organizations.

The Hague Court ruled that the supply of parts is, above all, a political decision in which judges should not interfere.

“The considerations formulated by the minister are, to a large extent, of a political nature and judges must leave the minister great freedom,” declared the court.

A group of human rights organizations has filed a lawsuit, arguing that the supply of these parts contributes to Israel’s alleged violations of international law in its war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The case concerns F-35 parts belonging to the United States, stored in a warehouse in the Netherlands and then sent to various partners, including Israel, under export agreements.

These pieces “allow real bombs to be dropped on real homes and families,” said Michiel Servaes, director of Oxfam Novib, one of the plaintiffs.

Amsterdam authorities explained that it is not clear whether they have the power to intervene in the deliveries, which are part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners.

“Based on current information on the use of Israeli F-35s, it is not possible to establish that the F-35s are involved in serious violations of the humanitarian law of war,” stated the Government in a letter sent to Parliament.

But Liesbeth Zegveld, the plaintiffs’ human rights lawyer, described the statement as “nonsense.” The Dutch Government was clearly aware of what it called “the enormous destruction of infrastructure and civilian centers in Gaza”.

Zegveld referenced the government’s own export rules, which stipulate that a license must be refused if there is a “clear risk” that the goods “will be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

Government lawyers also argued that if the Dutch did not supply these parts from the warehouse in the Netherlands, Israel could easily obtain them from another country.