War in Ukraine. A restless night in Russia, with reports of drone attacks and a massive fire

#War #Ukraine #restless #night #Russia #reports #drone #attacks #massive #fire

Before that, the Ministry of Defense wrote at about 11:50 p.m. the drone shot down over the Smolensk region, as well as the Ukrainian drones shot down over the Orel and Tula regions. Footage was posted on Tula’s Telegram channels showing a flash in the sky and the sound of a loud explosion.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on reports of downed drones over Russian regions.

A fire broke out at a natural gas terminal in the Russian port city of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, the regional governor announced on Sunday morning.

“During the fire at the Novatek terminal in the port city of Ust-Luga, no one was injured. Workers have been evacuated,” Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram, also uploading a short video showing huge flames and smoke at the chemical production complex.

false