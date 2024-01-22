War in Ukraine. Announces how Germany cheats NATO partners and Ukraine about the military budget

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that “it is impossible to even imagine that we can do without mobilization.”

Eight Russian warships, one of them a missile carrier, are still deployed in the Black Sea, according to the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against the spread of the war in Ukraine. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day – recently they have again been directed against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the politician told the German publication Tagesspiegel.

True, the German Bundestag rejected the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In Germany, the Taurus missiles have been discussed since the moment when Ukraine submitted a request for the supply of weapons.

The leader of the US Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced that next week the Senate may consider a new package of support for Ukraine and border protection. This is an extremely important sign for Ukraine, since on December 6, Republicans blocked a proposal for additional funding, which included $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

