War in Ukraine. Another bad news for support from the US: another round of negotiations has collapsed

The USA sent a message that was not very favorable to Ukraine. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told NBC television that US lawmakers will not reach an agreement on border policy by the end of the year, which means there will be no agreement on aid to Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is not interested in invading NATO countries is very similar to the Kremlin’s repeated statements in 2021. at the end and in 2022 at the beginning, as well as on the eve of the invasion, that Russia did not intend to invade Ukraine, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a statement.

Infiltrators from Russia are putting increasing pressure on Ukrainian citizens working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, forcing them to obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with the Rosatom corporation, the Defense Intelligence Service of Ukraine (DIU) reported.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv over the weekend for the sixth time since the beginning of the month. It is noted that during the attack, the Russians used attack drones, cruise missiles of strategic bombers – “Iskander” and “Kinzhal”.

According to Sergei Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, the invaders have returned to the tactics of May 2023. “Judging by the weapons being used, it appears that the enemy has reverted to May 2023 tactics. Then the Russians constantly changed, adjusted, constantly monitored and changed the types of air weapons. Residents of Kyiv felt the same scenario in 2023. in the first half of December”, said the statement of the military administration of the city of Kyiv.

The German publication Bild, citing intelligence and sources, claims that Russia is planning a 2024-2026 to occupy the territory of Ukraine outside the four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that these goals overlap with current domestic offensive operations by the Russian occupiers.

Russian forces are currently engaged in an active offensive to capture Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, an important logistics center that could become a fulcrum for an offensive westward into the unoccupied territories of Ukraine. This is Volodymyr Fitio, the press representative of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command. He noted that Russia is now sending reserve assault battalions to the area to compensate for the losses.

