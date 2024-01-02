War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “pour out his wrath” on Russian forces in 2024. His statement came hours before the attacks on Ukraine on the first day of the new year.

New Year’s Eve in Ukraine was immediately restless. On the night of January 1, the Air Defense Forces shot down 87 Shahed combat drones launched by the enemy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and many Kremlin officials have planted deep into the Russian consciousness the idea that Ukraine has no identity and no reason to exist as an independent state. This is according to the final report of the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On Saturday, the Ukrainian public broadcaster reported, citing a source in the special services, that Ukrainian forces attacked military facilities in Belgorod in response to the December 29. Russian attacks in Ukraine. At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured in the strikes.

The strike in Belgorod was the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the full-scale war began in February 2022.

Russia launched new strikes against Ukraine at dawn on Sunday, a day after vowing revenge for what it called a terrorist attack in the city of Belgorod. Several Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, local officials said, as the two countries accused each other of shelling civilians along their shared border over the weekend.

