War in Ukraine. From the front, there is more and more disturbing news, but behind the scenes, Russia is experiencing humiliation and shame

#War #Ukraine #front #disturbing #news #scenes #Russia #experiencing #humiliation #shame

January 24 A military transport plane IL-76 crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia. Russia says the plane was carrying 65 prisoners of war, six Russian crew members and three Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian side did not confirm that there were prisoners of war on the plane. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has also not yet confirmed whether the plane went down as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Commenting on Russian claims that the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod could have contained 65 Ukrainian prisoners, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence, said on Saturday that this version raises many questions.

“We are collecting and carefully analyzing all available information on this matter from many sources. There is no information to indicate that that number of people could have been on that plane. At the same time, the Russian propaganda version that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war could have been transported on the IL-76M plane for exchange still raises many questions,” he said.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) declares that any ceasefire on the front line in Ukraine will benefit Russia.

According to US analysts, Russia continues to use Ukraine’s demands for “neutrality” and the moratorium on NATO expansion as the main justification for its invasion of Ukraine. Any hypothetical concession to these demands would mean a serious strategic and rhetorical retreat by Putin.

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt