War in Ukraine. From the White House – the news that there will be no more weapons for Ukraine: “That’s it”

According to British military intelligence, recent missile attacks on Ukraine indicate that Russian forces are primarily trying to strike defense industrial facilities, rather than energy infrastructure, as they did last winter.

“From 2023 December 29 Russia has increased the intensity of its long-range strike operations against Ukraine. Its forces used a significant number of air-launched cruise and ballistic missiles it had stockpiled in recent months. Ukraine’s defense industry appears to have been primarily targeted in recent strikes,” the British Ministry of Defense said in an updated intelligence briefing.

According to the Defense Ministry, this shows that Russia has, at least temporarily, changed its approach from last winter, when it primarily targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Russian planners almost certainly recognize the growing importance of defense industrial capacity as they prepare for a long war,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report that Russia is likely to try to adapt to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in order to bypass them and continue to destroy and kill.

US analysts emphasized that during Russian attacks in 2024 January 1-2 Ukrainian forces shot down significantly more Shahed drones and Kinzhal missiles than in 2023. on December 29.

According to them, the Ukrainian army may have aligned itself with the Russian army on December 29. type of punches. The Russians probably put them together after months of researching and testing Ukraine’s air defenses and the various weapon systems and air defense tactics they use.

According to ISW, the two countries are racing to test various offensive and defensive tactics and technologies, constantly experimenting and adapting to each other, especially in long-range strikes and air defense.

