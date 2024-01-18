War in Ukraine. In St. Petersburg – Ukrainian strikes on an oil storage facility, a drone also flew over V. Putin’s estates

Local residents reported hearing explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod on Wednesday. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, drones were flying over the city. At least 7 drones were shot down.

American historian, Yale University professor Timothy Snyder believes that Russia’s goal is to reduce the population of Ukraine, make the country “as little Ukrainian as possible” and scatter Ukrainians around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has significantly stepped up the Kremlin’s efforts to create the informational conditions for a future escalation against the Baltic states, likely as part of his broader attempts to weaken NATO. This was reported by Ukrinform on Wednesday, citing the Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

An updated intelligence summary published by the UK Ministry of Defense on the social network X indicates that it is likely that Russian forces will continue to try to take Avdiyivka, but that so far Russia has made very few territorial gains and suffered heavy losses of equipment and soldiers.

Analysts at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announce that Russia is preparing for a new offensive, which should begin in the coming weeks when the ground freezes sufficiently in southern and eastern Ukraine. ISW’s war in Ukraine report notes that various sources in Russia are already reporting an upcoming major offensive in Ukraine. Some of them indicate that the attack could begin between January 12 and February 2.

In addition, analysts note that Russian forces are likely to continue experimenting and adapting missile and drone strike systems against Ukraine in order to penetrate Ukraine’s air defenses. A Russian war blogger has claimed that Russian forces have recently been conducting strikes against Ukraine using various types of missiles

