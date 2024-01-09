War in Ukraine. Intelligence announces a blow to Moscow – secret Russian data ended up in the hands of Ukrainians

#War #Ukraine #Intelligence #announces #blow #Moscow #secret #Russian #data #ended #hands #Ukrainians

Near the temporarily captured Mariupol, a railway bridge was destroyed, which was built by the occupiers in accordance with the plan to build a railway from Russia to this Ukrainian city. Mariupol city council reported this on Monday on the Telegram channel, based on Ukrinform.

“According to preliminary data, the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge, tanks and engineering transport in the area of ​​the village of Granitne near Mariupol,” the report reads. The city council noted that this bridge was part of a Russian plan to build a railway from Russia to Mariupol.

Russia keeps 19,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern borders. military contingent of soldiers, but it has not been established that the Russian army has created a strike group, according to Ukrinform, the representative of the Joint Press Center of the Northern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Povch said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing airfield infrastructure to receive F-16 fighters. At the same time, pilots and engineers are being trained in the West. This was announced on Monday by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As O. Pavliukas noted, both Ukraine and the international air force coalition are continuing work aimed at integrating the F-16 multipurpose aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. These processes occur simultaneously.

