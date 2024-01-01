War in Ukraine. Military analysts talked about what the Russians are preparing for in Ukraine

#War #Ukraine #Military #analysts #talked #Russians #preparing #Ukraine

On Saturday, the Ukrainian public broadcaster reported, citing a source in the special services, that Ukrainian forces attacked military facilities in Belgorod in response to the December 29. Russian attacks in Ukraine. At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured in the strikes.

The strike in Belgorod was the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the full-scale war began in February 2022.

Russia launched new strikes against Ukraine at dawn on Sunday, a day after vowing revenge for what it called a terrorist attack in the city of Belgorod. Several Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, local officials said, as the two countries accused each other of shelling civilians along their shared border over the weekend.

In a New Year’s Eve speech, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would “never back down” and praised his country’s military, although he made no explicit reference to the war in Ukraine.

“We have proven time and time again that we are capable of solving the most difficult problems, and we will never back down because there is no force that can separate us,” Putin said.

