War in Ukraine. Military analysts talked about what the Russians are preparing for in Ukraine

#War #Ukraine #Military #analysts #talked #Russians #preparing #Ukraine

On Saturday, the Ukrainian public broadcaster reported, citing a source in the special services, that Ukrainian forces attacked military facilities in Belgorod in response to the December 29. Russian attacks in Ukraine. At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured in the strikes.

The strike in Belgorod was the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the full-scale war began in February 2022.

Russia launched new strikes against Ukraine at dawn on Sunday, a day after vowing revenge for what it called a terrorist attack in the city of Belgorod. Several Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, local officials said, as the two countries accused each other of shelling civilians along their shared border over the weekend.

In a New Year’s Eve speech, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would “never back down” and praised his country’s military, although he made no explicit reference to the war in Ukraine.

“We have proven time and time again that we are capable of solving the most difficult problems, and we will never back down because there is no force that can separate us,” Putin said.

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt

Also Read:  the groom paired with Putin's daughter had an impressive career in Russia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Storm Géraldine: no flights before early Tuesday afternoon at Brest airport
Storm Géraldine: no flights before early Tuesday afternoon at Brest airport
Posted on
Why did everyone look older in the past?
Why did everyone look older in the past?
Posted on
Movies on TV: What to watch from January 1 to 7
Movies on TV: What to watch from January 1 to 7
Posted on
Insight into heart function through sensor technology – ICT&health
Insight into heart function through sensor technology – ICT&health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News