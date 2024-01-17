War in Ukraine. Putin has intensified his efforts – he is preparing for an escalation against the Baltic countries

#War #Ukraine #Putin #intensified #efforts #preparing #escalation #Baltic #countries

Highlights:

08:23 | ISW: Putin Prepares for Escalation

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announces in its latest report that Vladimir Putin is creating the informational conditions for future escalation against the Baltic countries. ISW analysts believe that this move by Putin is likely part of a broader attempt to weaken NATO.

January 16 V. Putin stated that Latvia and other Baltic countries “throw away [etninius] Russians” from their countries and that this situation “directly works [Rusijos] security”.

ISW has not seen any indication that a Russian attack on the Baltic states is imminent or likely, but Putin, under the guise of protecting his “homelands”, may be creating the informational conditions for future aggressive Russian actions abroad.

For example, in 2023 in mid-December V. Putin threatened Finland.

07:41 | Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 19 Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed 19 Russian drones overnight.

In their message on the Telegram social network, they said that the Russians launched a total of 20 Shahed-136/131 drones from the Primorsk Akhtarsk region in Russia and two S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

It is indicated that the air defense operated in the Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

07:02 | Governor: Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine injured 17 people

At least 17 people were injured in Tuesday evening’s Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synjehubov said several residential buildings in the city center were hit.

“The condition of the two women is serious,” he added in a statement on the Telegram platform.

According to O. Synjehubov, preliminary information indicates that the city was hit by two S-300 missiles.

