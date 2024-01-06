War in Ukraine. Residents are fleeing Belgorod, analysts have indicated where Russia is preparing to attack

The strategy of US support for Ukraine remains unchanged – it will be provided as long as it is needed to help the country stand firmly on its feet. This was stated by Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, in Washington on Thursday, the correspondent of “Ukrinform” reports.

The head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, stated that Russia is preparing another missile strike against Ukraine. She noted that on October 4 the Russians put the frigate Admiral Makarov into combat readiness in the Black Sea, and later at night it was joined by the frigate Admiral Esen.

The Kremlin uses civilian factories to produce military equipment and even weapons. For example, in the city of Tambov, a bakery started producing drones for military purposes. This was reported by the rbc.ua portal on Friday, citing The Financial Times.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, the largest such exchange to date and the first official exchange since 2023. August, writes the US Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

The human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, clarified that 230 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine during the exchange of prisoners of war.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby announced that until the US Congress approves President Joe Biden’s request for additional funding, Washington will not be able to provide assistance to Kiev. At the same time, he emphasized that the US administration will do everything possible to ensure that the Ukrainians receive the necessary weapons.

“They (arms supply – ed.) will be forced to stop. The president signed the last security assistance package that we had the authority to supplement. This is everything. We need additional legislation to provide additional assistance to Ukraine,” Mr. Kirby explained.

More Interesting News