The situation regarding US support to Ukraine continues to cause concern. After the Pentagon announced that the money allocated to Ukraine, which is used to replace the weapons sent to Ukraine, will run out by December 30, the bad news was heard in the Senate as well.

The Wall Street Journal reported that an attempt to agree on a support package for Ukraine, which US President Joe Biden proposed to include, failed again in the Senate.

In its latest analysis, the US-based Institute for International Studies (ISW) briefly outlined the impact that stalling support will have on Ukraine’s defense.

Analysts say that delayed Western support and shortages of artillery ammunition will likely force Ukrainian forces to begin conserving supplies, which will directly affect Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations, which will also have to be delayed.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is not interested in invading NATO countries is very similar to the Kremlin’s repeated statements in 2021. at the end and in 2022 at the beginning, as well as on the eve of the invasion, that Russia did not intend to invade Ukraine, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a statement.

Infiltrators from Russia are putting increasing pressure on Ukrainian citizens working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, forcing them to obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with the Rosatom corporation, the Defense Intelligence Service of Ukraine (DIU) reported.

