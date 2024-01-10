War in Ukraine. S-300 missiles launched from Belgorod to Kharkiv, positions near Kupyansk – visit of Ukrainian military commanders

#War #Ukraine #S300 #missiles #launched #Belgorod #Kharkiv #positions #Kupyansk #visit #Ukrainian #military #commanders

This weekend, Ukrainian soldiers blew up a railway bridge built by Russian occupiers south of Hranitne, north of the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, with rockets. According to Forbes, this is one of the biggest events in recent months in a war where logistics are critical. Neither side has spoken publicly about the operation.

According to the publication, the Ukrainians mocked Russia’s efforts to improve supply lines to its besieged forces in and around Crimea in southern Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians have blown a hole in a key Russian logistics initiative and delayed nearly half a year of Russian supply planning,” wrote Stefan Korsha, senior defense correspondent for the Kyiv Post.

Russia keeps 19,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern borders. military contingent of soldiers, but it has not been established that the Russian army has created a strike group, said the representative of the Joint Press Center of the Northern Defense Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Povch.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing airfield infrastructure to receive F-16 fighters. In addition, pilots and engineers are trained in the West. This was announced on Monday by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As O. Pavliukas noted, both Ukraine and the international air force coalition are continuing work aimed at integrating the F-16 multipurpose aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. These processes occur simultaneously.

