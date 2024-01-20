War in Ukraine. Showed one of the biggest Russian attacks in Avdiyivka: advancing “just by wild forces”

#War #Ukraine #Showed #biggest #Russian #attacks #Avdiyivka #advancing #wild #forces

On Wednesday, January 17, kamikaze drones attacked Russia’s St. Petersburg for the first time, and Moscow was attacked a day later. The aim of such attacks is to turn the Russian population against dictator Vladimir Putin, says Bild analyst Julian Repke.

The Russians intentionally shoot down the missiles over Belgorod instead of outside it to cause more damage. The city may repeat the fate of Bakhmut, destroyed by the occupier in the Donetsk region, says military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Svitana.

Recently, large-scale malfunctions of GPS systems have been recorded in Poland and the Baltic region. This is probably a consequence of the operation of Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems in the region.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against the spread of the war in Ukraine. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day – recently they have again been directed against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the politician told the German publication Tagesspiegel.

The German Bundestag has rejected a proposal by the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In Germany, the Taurus missiles have been discussed since the moment when Ukraine submitted a request for the supply of weapons.

The leader of the US Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced that next week the Senate may consider a new package of support for Ukraine and border protection. This is an extremely important sign for Ukraine, since on December 6, Republicans blocked a proposal for additional funding, which included $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

January 18 The drone attack on an oil storage facility in the Leningrad region of Russia is a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by “RBC-Ukraine”, citing a source in special services. In addition, one of the drones flew over the estates of Russian oligarchs and the residence of President Vladimir Putin.

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt