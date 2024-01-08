War in Ukraine. The occupiers’ bridge near Mariupol was destroyed, Ukraine is preparing airfields for F-16 fighters

#War #Ukraine #occupiers #bridge #Mariupol #destroyed #Ukraine #preparing #airfields #F16 #fighters

Unidentified drones fly over military training grounds and barracks in Germany every week, but no one has been able to land them for over a year. According to Bild daily, the appearance of spy drones has been reported since 2022. October month. There are especially many of them above the training grounds where the Bundeswehr trains Ukrainians.

The strategy of US support for Ukraine remains unchanged – it will be provided as long as it is needed to put the country firmly back on its feet. This was stated by Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, in Washington on Thursday, the correspondent of “Ukrinform” reports.

The head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, stated that Russia is preparing another missile strike against Ukraine. She noted that on October 4 the Russians put the Admiral Makarov frigate into combat readiness in the Black Sea, and later at night it was joined by the Admiral Esen frigate.

The Kremlin uses civilian factories to produce military equipment and even weapons. For example, in the city of Tambov, a bakery started producing drones for military purposes. This was reported by the rbc.ua portal on Friday, citing The Financial Times.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, the largest such exchange to date and the first official exchange since 2023. August, writes the US Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

The human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, clarified that 230 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine during the exchange of prisoners of war.

Also Read:  The Vatican authorizes the blessing of irregular couples

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Göran Greider: I suspect that Bydén longs for war
Göran Greider: I suspect that Bydén longs for war
Posted on
Tourists trapped in a cave in Slovenia were rescued
Tourists trapped in a cave in Slovenia were rescued
Posted on
Unemployment remains at 6.6% in November
Unemployment remains at 6.6% in November
Posted on
Plant photosynthesis is thought to have evolved before 1.75 billion years ago
Plant photosynthesis is thought to have evolved before 1.75 billion years ago
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News