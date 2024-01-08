War in Ukraine. The occupiers’ bridge near Mariupol was destroyed, Ukraine is preparing airfields for F-16 fighters

#War #Ukraine #occupiers #bridge #Mariupol #destroyed #Ukraine #preparing #airfields #F16 #fighters

Unidentified drones fly over military training grounds and barracks in Germany every week, but no one has been able to land them for over a year. According to Bild daily, the appearance of spy drones has been reported since 2022. October month. There are especially many of them above the training grounds where the Bundeswehr trains Ukrainians.

The strategy of US support for Ukraine remains unchanged – it will be provided as long as it is needed to put the country firmly back on its feet. This was stated by Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the US State Department, in Washington on Thursday, the correspondent of “Ukrinform” reports.

The head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, stated that Russia is preparing another missile strike against Ukraine. She noted that on October 4 the Russians put the Admiral Makarov frigate into combat readiness in the Black Sea, and later at night it was joined by the Admiral Esen frigate.

The Kremlin uses civilian factories to produce military equipment and even weapons. For example, in the city of Tambov, a bakery started producing drones for military purposes. This was reported by the rbc.ua portal on Friday, citing The Financial Times.

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, the largest such exchange to date and the first official exchange since 2023. August, writes the US Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

The human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, clarified that 230 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine during the exchange of prisoners of war.

