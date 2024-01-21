War in Ukraine. The Russians occupied a village in the Kharkiv region, from K. Budanov – a stern response regarding mobilization

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against the spread of the war in Ukraine. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day – recently they have again been directed against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the politician told the German publication Tagesspiegel.

True, the German Bundestag rejected the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In Germany, the Taurus missiles have been discussed since the moment when Ukraine submitted a request for the supply of weapons.

The leader of the US Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced that next week the Senate may consider a new package of support for Ukraine and border protection. This is an extremely important sign for Ukraine, since on December 6, Republicans blocked a proposal for additional funding, which included $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

