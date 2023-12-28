War in Ukraine. The US announced a new aid package for Ukraine, at least 380 Ukrainian children were placed in “temporary care” in Russia

#War #Ukraine #announced #aid #package #Ukraine #Ukrainian #children #temporary #care #Russia

Analysts at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that Russian forces have made progress near Kremina and near Avdiyivka as positional battles continue along the entire line of contact.

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that tactical aviation had attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk, which was near Feodosia in occupied Crimea, with cruise missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the ship was “damaged” by a Ukrainian missile strike. The ministry said Russian forces allegedly destroyed the Ukrainian Su-24 tactical bombers that attacked the ship, but Kiev said the claims were false.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian Air Force for striking a Russian warship on Tuesday, posting a mocking post on social media suggesting the vessel had been sunk.

“I am grateful to our Air Force for the impressive addition of another ship to the Russian submarine fleet in the Black Sea. The occupiers will not have a single peaceful place in Ukraine,” he wrote.

