War in Ukraine. Ukraine officer warns Russia may open new front, ‘troublesome times’ in Belgorod, people on the run

#War #Ukraine #Ukraine #officer #warns #Russia #open #front #troublesome #times #Belgorod #people #run

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s defense industry is clearly slowing down. “There are clear signs of a slowdown in the Russian defense industry,” V. Zelensky said in a video address to the people. – However, in order for the results of the sanctions to be 100 percent, the gaps in the sanctions must also be 100 percent. clogged.”

Meanwhile, Russian officials said the opposite, saying that production of Russian military equipment had stepped up. Sergei Chemezov, the head of the state defense conglomerate Rostec, told Vladimir Putin last month that production of many key pieces of equipment had increased significantly over the past two years. S. Chemezov said that the production of small arms and artillery ammunition increased 50 times, light armored vehicles – five and a half times, and tanks – seven times.

British intelligence analysts, for their part, have investigated cases where Russian missiles have hit cities in Russia’s own territory and in occupied parts of Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said, citing intelligence.

Last week, Russia accidentally launched two missiles. January 2 a Russian military plane accidentally launched a missile that exploded and damaged nine residential houses in the town of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region.

During the second January 8 following the incident, an unguided FAB-250 missile hit the village of Rubizhne in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the pro-Russian leader of LLR reported. The report notes that both incidents occurred during Russian military airstrikes.

in 2023 April 20 A Russian Su-34 fighter jet also experienced an “anomalous aerial munitions release” incident over the Russian city of Belgorod.

“Russia’s increasing number of accidental missile launches is likely due to crews being ill-prepared and fatigued, which affects tactical operations during missions,” British experts explained.

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt