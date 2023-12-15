War latest news. Kremlin: «Kiev’s entry could destabilize the EU». Cargo hit by Houthi missile in the Red Sea

#War #latest #news #Kremlin #Kievs #entry #destabilize #Cargo #hit #Houthi #missile #Red #Sea

Kiev, Putin inflates the numbers of Russians fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited exaggerated figures about Russians fighting in Ukraine. This was reported by Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR), as reported by RBC Ukraine, commenting on the words of Putin who yesterday reported the presence of 617 thousand Kremlin soldiers in the territory of Kiev. According to Yusov, when the enemy presents distorted data, he does it deliberately, in particular to cause information pressure on Ukraine, to continue to scare someone abroad. “This is not the only lie that came out of the Russian dictator’s mouth yesterday. Virtually every time he opened his mouth he lied. But yesterday the Russian dictator publicly confessed to a whole series of war crimes and said he wanted to continue them,” Yusov said. According to the Gur representative, more than 450,000 people are fighting against Ukraine, and “this is not the figure expressed by a man who looks like Putin”. “Unless he counted together all the liquidated invaders who were not removed from the battlefield. In this way he could have turned out to be a different figure. But in general, this is propaganda,” Yusov added.

WHO, good opening of new crossing for aid to Gaza

The World Health Organization has welcomed Israel’s announcement that it will allow temporary delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The WHO has called for aid to be distributed throughout the Palestinian territory involved in the conflict.

Israel: «We are completely aligned with the USA, Hamas is pure evil»

Israel and the United States are “fully aligned” in the goal of “destroying” Hamas and the US shares the Israeli belief that Hamas is “pure evil.” This is what Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy claimed, according to statements reported by the BBC, who asked the United States and other allies to “stand by our side as we push for total victory over Hamas”. Hamas is “a time bomb that we must defuse or it will explode in our faces again”, Levy said in response to a question at a press conference on pressure from the United States to end the conflict with Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip started after the October 7 attack in Israel.

IDF, Hamas ambush with dolls full of explosives

“In an attempt to ambush our troops, Hamas terrorists connected dolls to speakers that played crying sounds and placed them in an area packed with explosives.” This is what the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say on social media. “The dolls and children’s backpacks were intentionally placed near a tunnel that connects to a vast network that extends beneath nearby civilian areas, including a school and a medical clinic,” the IDF said. Our forces conducted extensive searches in the area and exposed the ambush and Hamas intelligence and anti-tank positions in the area.”

Macron, Orban should behave like a European on Ukraine

Regarding European aid to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban must behave “as a European”. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said this in a press point at the end of the European Council. “I think Hungary is respected within this Council – he added – and respect implies responsibilities”.

EU agreement on the Media Freedom Act, more protection for journalists

Green light from EU institutions to the Media Freedom Act, the EU law on media freedom and transparency. The agreement between the EU Parliament and the member states arrived on Friday afternoon after 10 hours of negotiations. The text provides for the obligation for EU countries to guarantee media plurality and protect its independence from governmental, political, economic or private interference.

Von der Leyen: “Did he found Pnrr in Budapest? It gives reform.”

“All member states know what the rules are and how the process works: if there is progress, the payments arrive. As far as Hungary is concerned we have the Pnrr, the conditionality mechanism and the cohesion funds. In the latter case there has been progress and the financing has been released”. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this at the conclusion of the EU summit, answering a question about whether it is conceivable to imagine

that by the next EU summit Budapest will be able to make the reforms necessary to unblock the Pnrr dossier.

Von der Leyen, 1,200 tons of aid have already been delivered to Gaza

“The immediate priority of the EU Commission is to provide maximum humanitarian aid to Gaza”, “by today 28 bridge flights will have already been carried out by Team Europe, and we will have delivered 1,200 tonnes of aid”. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference at the end of the European Council. Another 5 aid flights have already been planned by the end of the year, the president added.

Michel, EU enlargement, investment in peace and security. On Israel and Palestine “we are working on a two-state solution”

“This summit had a historic dimension because we kicked off the EU accession negotiations for Ukraine, Moldova and the candidate country status of Georgia”.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel said this at the end of the European Council in Brussels. “This decision is a strong signal of hope and trust”, added Michel, “we are convinced that EU enlargement is an investment in peace, security and prosperity”.

Michel also said, regarding the detention of Israeli hostages by Hamas, that he calls for their “immediate and unconditional release”, underlining that “Israel’s right of defense must respect international law”. “We have registered a very strong unity around Israel and its right to exist and defend itself,” added Michel, and “we condemn terrorist attacks by Hamas and the use of civilians as human shields.”

Finally, the President of the European Council said that “it is important to arrive at a two-state solution” in the Middle East. For this reason it is necessary for “the EU to work hard on the proposals that have also been made today and which will inspire us to better determine our commitment” in the region.

USA: industrial production +0.2% in November, below estimates

In November, industrial production in the United States increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month to 102.7 points, according to the Federal Reserve index, against expectations for a rise of 0.3%; the September figure was revised from 102.7 to 102.4. Manufacturing production recorded an increase of 0.3%, mining production increased by 0.3%, and utilities production lost 0.4%. At 102.7 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production is 0.7 percentage points below its level at the start of the year. Plant capacity utilization – which measures industrial production against potential – rose 0.1 point to 78.8%, with expectations at 79.1%, down 0.9 points from the average long period (1972-2022).

Ukraine: De Croo, green light for binding negotiations for 27 member states

The decision that was taken on the start of Ukraine’s EU accession talks “is a decision that now binds 27 countries. If you are there physically or even mentally or were thinking about something else, the decision was made by 27 countries.” This was underlined by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels. “The message we give to Ukrainians in a difficult moment is very important – he continues: we are on your side. The important message we give to Moscow is that, at an important moment, we stand with the Ukrainians and to the rest of the world we say that the unity we have had as Europeans is stronger than ever. The support we provide to Ukraine is there, remains and will be abundant,” he concludes.

Navalny in another prison outside the Vladimir region undergoing new sentence

Aleksei Navalny was taken to another prison outside the Vladimir region as part of his extremism conviction handed down by the Moscow City Court on August 4, a document from the region’s court said, quoted by independent news site Sotavision. “Notice of the new site to which he has been transferred will be given within the deadlines established by law”, it is specified. The law in Russia requires that notice of the transfer of a prisoner be given to lawyers and family members within ten days of his arrival in the new destination. The journey can last more than a month, it takes place by train, and in stages. Hence the name ‘etap’. A hearing in yet another case for Navalny has been postponed to Monday or “when it is confirmed where he will be”, specifies the document. The transfer may have begun last Monday, the dissident’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmish, speculated. But his lawyers have not been able to meet their client since last December 6th. Last December 11, the penal colony in the Vladimir region where Navalny was detained admitted that he was no longer on its lists. The following day, the usually well-informed Telegram channel Baza announced that the opponent had been transferred to Moscow in connection with a new criminal case for vandalism against him, but the checks carried out by his collaborators in all Moscow’s prison institutions have gone bankrupt.

Hamas trap defused with explosive dolls in Gaza

A Hamas ‘booby trap’ that included dolls placed on the ground and also a loudspeaker that simulated crying babies and played songs in Hebrew was discovered early and defused by an Israeli army unit in the northern Gaza Strip, according to as reported by the armed forces website. The accident, the site specified, occurred in a narrow alley between Jabalya and Beit Lahia. In the center of the alley you could see brightly colored dolls and children’s school backpacks on the ground. A loudspeaker played music in Hebrew, giving the impression that in the immediate vicinity – including a school, a mosque and an infirmary – there could be hostages. According to the army spokesperson, Hamas had set up a lookout at the entrance to the alley, while from two nearby buildings Hamas militiamen were ready to open fire on the Israeli soldiers and activate powerful explosive charges that were hidden in the dolls. But the army bomb squad managed to smell the danger and get out of the alley unscathed.

Nyt, ‘Israel has destroyed at least six cemeteries in Gaza’

Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed at least six cemeteries in northern Gaza. This is what emerges from satellite images and videos from the New York Times. In Shajaiye, near Gaza City, Israeli forces razed part of the Tunisian cemetery to set up their temporary military position. Among the other cemeteries damaged were those of Al-Faluja and Beit Hanoun.

Aid to Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing: Israeli government gives the go-ahead

The Israeli government has approved the use of the Kerem Shalom crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, in addition to the already operational Rafah crossing, between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave. The Jerusalem Post reported this. Two days ago the spokesperson of the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, announced at a press conference that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had opened up the possibility of allowing the passage of aid from the Kerem Shalom crossing, which connects the Jewish state in Gaza. The opening of Kerem Shalom, he had explained, would be on the agenda of the talks that the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, would have with Netanyahu in Israel.

Hezbollah: we continue operations in support of the Palestinians

The Lebanese Hezbollah recently responded to the Israeli army which had previously addressed Lebanese civilians through leaflets dropped on Lebanese territory, claiming that the Lebanese fighters, defined as “terrorists”, are not part of the social fabric of southern Lebanon . Through a statement by Ali Daghmush, vice president of the Hezbollah executive council, the Lebanese armed movement stated: the resistance (Hezbollah) does not worry about the enemy’s threats and psychological warfare, but continues its operations in support of the Palestinians and to respond to (Israeli) attacks on cities and villages in southern (Lebanon).” “The threats don’t change anything… the resistance remains present in every inch of our territory in southern (Lebanon),” Daghmush added.

Russia: central bank raises rates by 100 bps to 16%, fifth increase in a row

The Russian Central Bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% from 15% previously. This is the fifth consecutive increase since July. the current inflationary pressures “remain high”, we read in the institute’s note according to which in 2023 the inflation rate is estimated to be in the upper part of the 7-7.5% range. In the October-November period, growth in consumer prices on a seasonally adjusted basis was 10% on an annual basis (down from 12.2% in the third quarter) while in the first part of December +7.1% per year was recorded compared to to +7.5% in November. As regards economic growth, the institute estimates that 2023 GDP could show a better increase than estimated in October with an expansion of more than 3%.

Kremlin: «Kiev’s entry could destabilize the EU»

The entry of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU could “destabilize” the European Union, which has decided to start the procedures for their admission only for “political” reasons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, quoted by the Interfax agency.

Hamas, 36 Israeli soldiers killed in 72 hours

Hamas says it has killed 36 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip in the last 72 hours. This was learned from a statement released by the press office of the Palestinian armed movement taken from the Hamas office in Beirut, Lebanon. The statement states that “over the last 72 hours, Qassam fighters (the armed wing of Hamas) were able to destroy, completely or partially, more than 70 (Israeli) military vehicles. Our fighters confirmed the killing of 36 soldiers.”

Kremlin, Kiev does not meet the criteria for EU entry

Neither Ukraine nor Moldova meet the criteria for joining the EU: this was stated today by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency.

US, Israel has no long-term plans to occupy Gaza

The government of Israel “has indicated that it has no long-term plans to occupy Gaza.” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this, quoted by Haaretz, adding that America agrees that the war will last months. However, according to Sullivan, the war in the Strip will move to “a new phase aimed at eliminating Hamas leadership on intelligence operations.” “The conditions and timing were obviously discussed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet,” Sullivan added.

Israeli leaflets in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah

As part of Israel’s psychological war against the population of southern Lebanon where Hezbollah operates, some leaflets from the Israeli army, written in Arabic, were found recently in the regions close to the dividing line between Lebanon and Israel. The message is aimed at Lebanese civilians, stating that Hezbollah “takes advantage of the situation to insinuate itself into your homes and the areas of your work from which you earn your livelihood, it is a real danger.” Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel on 8 October, 27 Lebanese civilians have been killed by Israel.

Source, cargo hit by Houthi missile in the Red Sea

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship, the Al Jasrah, caught fire in the Red Sea on Friday after being hit by a projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. This was reported by a US defense official on condition of anonymity. At the moment the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack. The episode constitutes an escalation in the campaign by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, who in recent days have claimed responsibility for a series of missile attacks that narrowly missed ships in the Red Sea and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait. The Al Jasrah vessel is operated by German carrier Hapag Lloyd, which has not yet commented. It is unclear whether any of the crew on board the ship were injured in the attack, which may have been launched by a drone or missile.

Kiev, intense Russian drone attack during the night

During the night the Russian army attacked the regions of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava with Iranian drone launches, while Ukrainian anti-aircraft shot down all 14 unmanned aircraft. The Air Force reported this on Telegram. According to the General Staff, in the last 24 hours there have been 110 clashes on the battlefields in Ukraine: in total, Kremlin troops launched 4 missile attacks, 50 aircraft attacks and 56 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas .

Israel, the bodies of two 19-year-old hostages recovered in Gaza

The Israeli army announced that during an operation in Gaza it had recovered and brought to Israel the bodies of two other soldiers who had been kidnapped on October 7. According to the military spokesman, they are Corporal Nik Beizer and Sergeant Ron Sherman, both 19 years old.

Erdogan to Biden, for a truce in Gaza via support for Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to withdraw its “unconditional” support for Israel in order to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “Erdogan stated that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped immediately and that the withdrawal of unconditional US support for Israel could quickly ensure a ceasefire,” during a phone call with American President Joe Biden, reports the Presidency of the Republic of Ankara. According to the Turkish leader, “it is the historic responsibility of the USA to reach a lasting ceasefire in the region without delay”. During the phone call, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s idea of ​​a mechanism with various countries that can guarantee a two-state solution. Sweden’s entry into NATO, which has yet to be ratified by the Turkish Parliament, and Washington’s sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara were other issues discussed by the two presidents during the phone call

Sullivan in Ramallah to meet with Abbas

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan travels to the West Bank today where, in Ramallah, he will meet the President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas. This was announced by CNN, quoting an American official according to whom Sullivan ”will discuss the ongoing commitment to promote stability in the West Bank, including through efforts to counter terrorism, support for the security forces of the Palestinian Authority” as well as to ”initiatives to hold extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians”. Yesterday Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other representatives of the war cabinet in Tel Aviv. The meeting between Sullivan and Abbas comes amid a rift between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu who have different positions on whether the PA should govern Gaza once Israel’s war with Hamas ends. The United States believes that the PA should take over governing responsibilities in Gaza after the end of Israeli military operations, but Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected this assumption

Paris, immense pain for the death of hostage Elya Toledano

The French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed on X her “immense pain” at the news of the death of the young Franco-Israeli hostage Elya Toledano, whose remains were recovered by the Israeli army in Gaza. “We share the pain of his family and loved ones. The release of all hostages is our priority,” she added. The young man’s relatives had been informed of the discovery of his body before the news of the discovery was made public.

Biden to Israel, pay more attention to saving lives in Gaza

US President Joe Biden urges Israel to “be more careful” to save the lives of civilians in Gaza

Iran, shooting in a police station, 11 dead

A gunman killed 11 people and wounded several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV reports.

USA, historic decision to start EU negotiations for Ukraine

A “historic decision”. Thus the White House, with national security advisor Jake Sullivan, comments on the start of negotiations for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

Orban, ‘veto on aid to Kiev, issue postponed to 2024’

“Summary of the night shift: veto for more money for Ukraine, veto for the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework. We will return to the issue next year in the European Council after adequate preparation.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote this in a tweet at the conclusion of the first day of work at the summit of European leaders.

Xi, China’s modernization also benefits US companies

China’s modernization will also benefit US companies. President Xi Jinping, in a letter to mark 50 years of the Committee on China-US Trade, said that Beijing “will vigorously promote high-level opening up to the outside world and create a market-oriented economic environment based on rule of law and internationalized”. The letter was released by the state network CCTV shortly after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had asked China to abandon the state’s dirigiste approach to economic policy because the model can discourage investors

