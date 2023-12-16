War latest news. Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Emir of Kuwait dies

#War #latest #news #Ukraine #shoots #Russian #drones #regions #Emir #Kuwait #dies

World

by Silvia Martelli

Ukrainian air forces shot down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Iran’s official news agency said an agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. Hundreds took to the streets overnight in Tel Aviv to protest after news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers

Israel to investigate killing of 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Israel said it will launch a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after an Israeli human rights group released videos that appeared to show Israeli troops killing the two men during a military operation in a refugee camp in the West Bank. As reported by the Guardian, the human rights group B’Tselem accused the army of carrying out “illegal executions”. The videos from security cameras, the Guardian reports, show “two Israeli military vehicles chasing a group of Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp, in the north of the West Bank. A man, who appears to be holding a red canister, is killed by soldiers. B’Tselem identified the man as Rami Jundob, 25. The military jeep then approaches Jundob as he lies bleeding on the ground and fires multiple shots at him until he is immobile. The soldiers then approach a man identified by B’Tselem as Thaar Shahin, 36, as he cowers under the hood of a car. They shoot him from close range.” B’Tselem said Shahin was killed instantly and Jundob died of his wounds the next day.

Qatar confirms: “diplomatic work continues for truce”

Qatar “confirms the continuation of its diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause”, while hostilities between Israel and Hamas continue, and hopes that we can “build on the progress made to reach a global and sustainable agreement that will put an end to the war , stop the bloodshed of our Palestinian brothers and lead to serious negotiations and the initiation of a political process that produces comprehensive, lasting and just peace, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.” This is what the satellite TV al-Jazeera reports on the basis of a statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Israel, alert triggered by explosive drones from Lebanon

Two drones apparently loaded with explosives entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, setting off sirens in the Galilee Panhandle. One drone was intercepted by the Iron Dome, while the second struck an area near the northern community of Margaliot. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by the Times of Israel. The IDF did not provide information on potential victims of the drone attack. Troops are apparently responding with artillery shelling in southern Lebanon.

Israel, tactical pauses for supplies in southern Gaza

The Israeli army is carrying out “tactical pauses” to allow refueling in southern Gaza. This was communicated by the Israeli office for the coordination of government activities in the territories (Cogat), as reported by Sky News. In a post on Similar pauses were adopted in al Salam and al shabura neighborhoods in Rafah on Wednesday and Thursday, according to posts on the Cogat account.

Kiev: “Russians send battalion reserves towards Kupiansk”

Russia is sending reserves of assault battalions to the Kupyansk area to compensate for losses. They are conducting assaults with the intention of capturing the regional city of Kharkiv, an important logistics center that can serve as a staging point for a westward offensive. This was stated by Volodymyr Fitio, spokesman for the Ukrainian Land Forces Command, as reported by Ukrinform. According to Fitio, Moscow’s losses are quite serious: 258 Russians were eliminated and 14 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including three tanks. “Of course the equipment is more protected, but human resources play no role for them. Their men are used for assaults, fire reconnaissance and simply for ‘meat assaults’,” Fitio added.

Kuwait, the reigning emir dies

Kuwait’s state television said the reigning emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, had died at the age of 86.

USA: Giuliani already broke and sentenced to 148 million in compensation to 2 former scrutineers

The sentence to pay 148 million in compensation for defamation to the two former Georgia scrutineers hits Rudy Giuliani who has already been broke for months and is unable to pay the millions in legal fees for the lawsuits arising from his very active role as Donald Trump’s lawyer in the appeals against the 2020 election results. It is no coincidence that his lawyers told the jurors in the final speech that accepting the 43 million requested by the prosecution would have marked “the end of Giuliani”, would have been “the civil equivalent of the death penalty ”. In response, the jury tripled the figure. It is unclear how the former mayor of New York, who has already been forced to put his Manhattan apartment up for sale, will be able to pay this amount. Also because there are other, even more serious, defamation cases that he is facing, such as those against the electoral machine companies, which Giuliani has accused of being at the center of the alleged electoral fraud. The most pressing issue for the former prosecutor, and a lawyer himself, even if suspended from the bar for the way in which he supported unfounded arguments on electoral fraud, is that of the legal costs that he is unable to pay. So much so that he was sued by his own former lawyers who are demanding 1.4 million in unpaid fees.

Three hostages killed by mistake: IDF investigating, troops in Gaza asked for further caution

Israeli troops were asked for “further attention”, “further security checks” were requested after the news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers. The spokesman for the Israeli Forces (IDF), Jonathan Conricus, told CNN, specifying that the incident is still being investigated and at the same time observing how Hamas fighters tend to wear civilian clothes, a fact which – he stated – “creates a very challenging combat context.” “What we have told our troops is to exercise greater caution in front of people in civilian clothes – he continued in the statements – But even a sad episode like this will not weaken our determination and will not distract us from the objective, which is clear, dismantle Hamas.”

Kiev places Patriarch Kirill on the wanted list

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has placed Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, on the wanted list. As Ukrinform reports, Kirill is accused by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of supporting Moscow’s war on Kiev and, consequently, of “violating the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as justifying the armed aggression by the Russian Federation”. According to the SBU, Kirill is a member of the inner circle of Russia’s top military and political leadership and was one of the first to publicly support a full-scale war against Ukraine.

USA-Germany: conversation between Blinken and German Foreign Minister Baerbock

The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke last night with the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock. As reported by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, “The Secretary welcomed the German leadership in supporting Israel’s right to ensure that Hamas can never repeat the October 7 attacks. The leaders discussed the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, protecting civilians from harm, and efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading further. The Secretary highlighted international efforts to stop recent Houthi attacks against commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea and to support maritime security. Secretary and Foreign Minister Baerbock reaffirmed the joint commitment of the United States and Germany to support Ukraine.”

Kiev, three injured in Russian attacks on Kherson

Russian forces attacked Kherson overnight, wounding three people. This was reported by the governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by Kiev Independent. A 55-year-old man suffered limb injuries and a 51-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to the head following the attack on the city, which also damaged infrastructure. In the suburb of Stepanivka, debris damaged a hospital facility and injured a doctor, Prokudin said. Russian attack drones also targeted Darivka, also in the Kherson region, but there were no casualties, according to Prokudin.

Palestinian media: “dozens dead and injured in Israeli bombing in Gaza”

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli bombings that hit Gaza. The Palestinian agency Wafa reports at least 14 deaths in air strikes that hit two houses in the northern Gaza Strip and dozens more victims due to the bombing of another house in Jabalia. According to Wafa there are also dozens of people trapped under the rubble and among the victims there are women and children.

Israeli ambassador to Russia: “ready for a long war, no news on talks”

“There’s nothing new.” This was said by the Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, in the context of news on the resumption of talks with the mediation of Qatar while the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues after the terrible attack on October 7 in Israel, a country that declares itself ” ready” for a “prolonged” war. “I know that various parties are trying to resort to certain attempts – said the ambassador in statements to the Russian agency Tass – However, so far these attempts have not been successful”. “We have shown in the past that when there were specific proposals we followed them – he said again – There is nothing to consider at the moment since there are no proposals. It means that combat operations will continue.” And, he added, the Israeli economy “is ready for sustained combat actions.” “We will continue to fight,” he insisted, “The economic factor will have no impact on our determination to carry out combat actions.”

Rocket warning sirens in northern and southern Israel

Anti-rocket warning sirens are sounding in the north of Israel, on the border with Lebanon, and in the south close to the Strip. The military spokesman made this known.

Media: “Mossad chief expected to meet with Qatari prime minister for talks on hostages”

In the next few hours, “in Europe”, there could be a meeting between the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. The indiscretion came from Axios, according to which the face-to-face meeting is expected “this week”, and was relaunched this morning by the Jerusalem Post. The objective, wrote Axios citing two sources informed about the dossier, is to resume negotiations for an agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since the terrible attack on October 7 in Israel. This would be the first meeting between leaders of Israel and Qatar since the end of the pause in hostilities agreed for a week at the end of November. The meeting in Tel Aviv between Barnea and the US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, dates back to last Thursday. Meanwhile, the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues and in Israel the pressure from the families of the hostages on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is increasing.

Palestinian media, intense bombing on Gaza, sirens sound in Israel

Palestinian media linked to Hamas have reported intense Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in the last few hours. The Times of Israel reported this, relaunching news according to which the area of ​​Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian enclave which in 2007 came under the control of Hamas, and areas in the north of the Strip were also targeted. And this morning, according to the Times of Israel itself, after a 14-hour ‘pause’, the air raid warning sirens began to sound again in the Netiv HaAsara area, near Gaza.

“Three hostages killed by mistake”, hundreds protest during the night in Tel Aviv

Hundreds took to the streets overnight in Tel Aviv to protest after news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers. Images broadcast by Israeli TV showed a crowd gathered in the center of the city with roads blocked and a request for the government to intervene for the immediate release of all the people still held prisoner in the Palestinian enclave since the terrible attack on October 7 in Israel. The crowd was armed with placards and banners with photos and names of the hostages and marched towards the army headquarters. Protesters threw red paint along the road, Israeli news site Ynet reported. “Time is running out for them, bring them home now,” the crowd chanted, without sparing criticism of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of not doing enough to obtain the release of the hostages in the belief that an agreement like the one ending November would have avoided “accidents” like the one of the last few hours.

Israel, sirens sound for rockets on the border with Lebanon

Air raid sirens are also sounding in northern Israel. According to news from the Jerusalem Post, the alert was triggered in the Zar’it area, near the demarcation line of the border with Lebanon. This morning the sirens also sounded again in the Netiv HaAsara area, in southern Israel, near Gaza.

Mo: the Red Sea front, Yemen’s Houthis threaten further attacks

Yemen’s Houthis, who Iran is accused of supporting, are threatening to continue attacks as the Red Sea front remains hot since the start of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas after the terrible attack on October 7. In the last few hours, cargo ships believed to be in some way connected to Israel have been targeted and the Houthis say that “they will not stop supporting the Palestinian cause”. The Houthis “will not abandon the Palestinian cause regardless of any American, Israeli or Western threat,” Ali al-Qahoum, of the Houthis’ political office, told al-Mayadeen TV. Al-Qahoum threatened “disastrous consequences” in the event of “hostile actions against Yemen” and claimed that there is a “commitment” by the Houthis to protect “international maritime navigation in compliance with international law”.

Iran says it has executed a Mossad agent

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that an agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The Guardian writes this, quoting . “He communicated with foreign services, including the Mossad, collecting confidential information and, with the participation of others, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad”, is the motivation that emerges from the Irna agency, while the reason is not indicated identity of the executed person.

Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones

Ukrainian air forces shot down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions.

