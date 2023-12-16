War latest news. Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Iran executes Mossad agent

#War #latest #news #Ukraine #shoots #Russian #drones #regions #Iran #executes #Mossad #agent

Ukrainian air forces shot down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Iran’s official news agency said an agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. Hundreds took to the streets overnight in Tel Aviv to protest after news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers

by Silvia Martelli

A Leopard 2 A5 tank during testing at the Gaiziunai military training area, near the Rukla military base, Lithuania. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)