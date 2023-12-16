War latest news. Ukraine shoots down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Iran executes Mossad agent

Ukrainian air forces shot down 30 Russian drones in 11 regions. Iran’s official news agency said an agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. Hundreds took to the streets overnight in Tel Aviv to protest after news of the death of three hostages in the northern Gaza Strip, killed in a “tragic accident” by Israeli soldiers

by Silvia Martelli

December 16, 2023

A Leopard 2 A5 tank during testing at the Gaiziunai military training area, near the Rukla military base, Lithuania. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

  • 09:42

    USA-Germany: conversation between Blinken and German Foreign Minister Baerbock

    The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke last night with the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock. As reported by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, “The Secretary welcomed the German leadership in supporting Israel’s right to ensure that Hamas can never repeat the October 7 attacks. The leaders discussed the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, protecting civilians from harm, and efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading further. The Secretary highlighted international efforts to stop recent Houthi attacks against commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea and to support maritime security. Secretary and Foreign Minister Baerbock reaffirmed the joint commitment of the United States and Germany to support Ukraine.”

  • 09:30

    Kiev, three injured in Russian attacks on Kherson

    Russian forces attacked Kherson overnight, wounding three people. This was reported by the governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by Kiev Independent. A 55-year-old man suffered limb injuries and a 51-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds to the head following the attack on the city, which also damaged infrastructure. In the suburb of Stepanivka, debris damaged a hospital facility and injured a doctor, Prokudin said. Russian attack drones also targeted Darivka, also in the Kherson region, but there were no casualties, according to Prokudin.

  • 09:14

    Palestinian media: “dozens dead and injured in Israeli bombing in Gaza”

    Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli bombings that hit Gaza. The Palestinian agency Wafa reports at least 14 deaths in air strikes that hit two houses in the northern Gaza Strip and dozens more victims due to the bombing of another house in Jabalia. According to Wafa there are also dozens of people trapped under the rubble and among the victims there are women and children.

