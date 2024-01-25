War: Ukraine and Russia lose more than 4 thousand soldiers in a week

In total, data from Kiev indicates that, since the start of the invasion of Moscow, a total of 374,520 Russian soldiers have died in combat. Information that has not yet been confirmed or denied by Vladimir Putin’s government, which also, in a communication made yesterday, states that there are significant losses among the Ukrainian army, which exceeds three thousand, according to the Russian portal Sputnik.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this Friday morning, 19th, through a publication on the social network Facebook, that Russia lost, from Thursday to Friday, 920 soldiers, as well as 35 armored vehicles combat systems, 19 artillery systems and 20 tanks.

In addition to the human loss, Russia, according to the report produced by Kiev’s military intelligence, also lost various military equipment, such as 6,167 tanks, 11,445 armored fighting vehicles, 11,831 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,854 artillery systems, 966 multiple launch rocket systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 planes, 324 helicopters, 6,929 drones, 23 ships and boats and one submarine.

Also yesterday, the Kremlin gave an update on developments on the battlefield, not exactly to respond to the Kiev report made public earlier, but to account for the situation from its perspective, having made public that, in the face of military inferiority, In the last week alone, Ukraine fatally lost 3,500 soldiers, in addition to 21 who ended up captured, as a result of 17 attacks carried out mainly in the Donetsk and Kherson areas.

Among other things, the Ukrainians, according to Russian communication, also lost 76 military vehicles and 53 artillery systems, 34 military vehicles, a Strela-10 multiple rocket launcher and other equipment.