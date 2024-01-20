#War #Ukraine #Russia #live #breaking #news #today

06:55

Russia’s third largest oil refinery razed after a fire that was extinguished without injuries

The Ryazan oil refinery, the third largest in Russia, was destroyed this Friday after a fire, according to international media reports. The fire was extinguished and the events ended without injuries.

05:14

The Baltic countries will build a common “defense line” on their border with Russia and Belarus

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed on Friday to build a common “defense line” on the border with Russia and Belarus against possible military threats, the Estonian and Latvian defense ministers announced.

The Baltic ministers of the sector signed an agreement under which “Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will build anti-mobility defensive facilities in future years to deter and, if necessary, defend against military threats,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Estonia. The text specifies that these are defensive installations deployed “on the borders with Russia and Belarus.” Inform AFP.

03:25

Ukraine allocates more than 420 million euros to the construction of defense facilities and fortifications

The Government of Ukraine has allocated a total of 17.5 billion hryvnias – more than 427 million euros – for the construction of technical and engineering facilities, as well as fortifications, in order to increase the country’s defensive capabilities in the context of the invasion. Russian, which is approaching its second anniversary.

«We continue to constantly strengthen our defense capacity. Today we allocated a record amount for the construction of defense lines,” said Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, who detailed that this budget will be allocated to the construction of appropriate equipment to strengthen security. Reports Europa Press.

01:51

Ukraine justifies attack on Russian oil depot as part of “just” retaliation for Moscow’s actions

Ukraine has assured that the attack on the Russian oil depot in Klinsty is part of a “just” retaliation for Moscow’s actions, according to ‘The Guardian’.

This attack is the second against an oil depot in recent days.

00:12

EU begins new talks on sanctions on Russia, according to Bloomberg

EU members have begun talks on a new sanctions package for Russia, Bloomberg News reports. Apparently, these measures are intended to be approved before February 24.

Among the actions, according to the aforementioned media, are more trade restrictions and some energy measures to combat Moscow’s continued ability to circumvent the bloc’s sanctions.

22:31

Finland assures that it sees no immediate military threat from Russia

Finland’s prime minister has said he sees no immediate military threat from Russia. This was said in a press conference together with the president of the European Commission and her Swedish counterpart, reported by ‘The Guardian’.

“In Finland we sleep peacefully at night because we are well prepared,” he concluded.

21:03

Zelensky thanks the United Arab Emirates for its support of Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has thanked the United Arab Emirates for its support of “the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine and for having “facilitated” the exchange of prisoners.

In a message on social networks, he reported that he had spoken with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “We discussed the possibility of receiving long-term financial assistance from the United Arab Emirates, as well as our cooperation in the Peace Formula,” he said. ditched

19:33

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office requests 28 years in prison for the woman accused of the murder of a blogger who defended the war

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office has requested this Friday a 28-year prison sentence for Daria Trepova, the young Russian woman charged with terrorism for her alleged responsibility in the murder of blogger Vladlen Tatarski in 2022, known for defending the war in Ukraine.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, died after a bomb attack in a cafe in the city of Saint Petersburg that Russia blamed on Ukraine’s special services, although kyiv denied its involvement in the attack. Prosecutor Nadezhda Tijonova has requested a sentence of 28 years in prison in a general penal colony, as well as a fine of 800,000 rubles – just over 8,300 euros – as well as restrictions on release for two more years. Inform Europa Press.

17:54

Russia protests to the French ambassador about Paris’ increasing involvement in the Ukraine war

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the French ambassador in Moscow, Pierre Levy, this Friday in protest against what the Russian authorities consider to be a greater involvement of the French Government in the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022 after the invasion. Russian. This protest by Moscow comes after this week the Ministry of Defense announced that it had destroyed facilities in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for the training of mercenaries, among which were a large number of French nationals. The French authorities, for their part, already came out on Thursday to deny such accusations and stated that Paris does not have mercenaries deployed “neither in Ukraine, nor in other places, unlike other countries.” “This is a new and crude Russian manipulation,” French diplomacy rejected.

16:30

Ukraine estimates that there are around 21,800 Russian and Belarusian military personnel on the northern border

The military authorities of Ukraine have estimated this Friday at 21,800 Russian and Belarusian troops deployed in the so-called Northern Operational Zone, a scenario that, according to the Armed Forces, they have control over. “The situation remains under control,” said the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev, who explained that Belarus’ collaboration in the conflict is indirect, through supplies and repairs of weapons and military equipment.

15:42

Russian parliament to challenge French assembly over ‘French mercenaries’ in Ukraine

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, plans to formally ask the French National Assembly if it is aware that French mercenaries have been fighting on the side of Ukraine, the president of the Duma said this Friday. Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, made the statement after the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had killed more than 60 foreign mercenaries, mostly French citizens, in an attack on a building in Kharkiv. . France rejected the accusations, saying it was helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but that it had no mercenaries in Ukraine “unlike others.” “In France, the mercenary trade is prohibited by law,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging application.

15:07

London assures that Russia deployed another early warning plane on its territory after kyiv’s attack on an A-50

The United Kingdom Intelligence services have indicated this Friday that Russia has begun operations with another A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft “over Russian territory” after the alleged destruction days ago of one of these devices by the Armed Forces. from Ukraine. Thus, they have indicated that the Beriev A-50 – known as A-50 Mainstay in NATO terminology – are “a facilitating element of Russian operations in Ukraine, providing early warning of threats and functionality as a command and control post. .

14:34

Germany fears that Russia “could one day attack a NATO country”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that the transatlantic bloc must assume that, in view of the constant “threats” from Russia, President Vladimir Putin “could one day attack a NATO country” and thus expand the conflict that is now limited to Ukraine. “Almost every day we hear threats from the Kremlin, the last time again against our friends in the Baltic countries,” said Pistorus in statements reported by the newspaper ‘Tagesspiegel’. Now, Berlin does not see it as feasible, but it does in “a period of five to eight years.”

14:00

Ukraine urges West to cut supply of key parts for Russian weapons

Ukraine on Friday urged Western powers to “strangle” Russia’s ability to produce weapons and stated that it is necessary to cut the supply of key components imported from abroad. “The West must stand firm to strangle Russia’s ability to produce weapons,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on the social network X. “According to some data, up to 95% of key production components foreign found in the Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries,” he stated in relation to the financial restrictions imposed by the great powers against Moscow after the invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022.

13:23

The minors welcomed at Christmas by Valencian families return to Ukraine: “They have enjoyed peace”

A total of 56 Ukrainian children and adolescents will return to their country this Saturday after their one-month stay in the Valencian Community, welcomed by families with whom they have spent Christmas away from the war and the cold within the foster care program that since years organized by Fundación Juntos Por la Vida. The minors will return by bus to their villages, towns and cities, affected by the bombings due to the Russian invasion. «In this stay they have enjoyed the affection of the families, the food, the Christmas gifts. But above all they have enjoyed peace, because when they return home after three days of traveling by bus, the situation there is still very complicated. Every day the alarms continue to ring and they have to continue going down to the shelters to be safe,” explains the president of the NGO, Clara Arnal.

12:45

At least a dozen arrested in new popular protests against the Russian authorities in Bashkortostan

At least a dozen people have ended up detained during the new protests this Friday in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan against its authorities for the four-year prison sentence handed down on Wednesday against the activist Fail Alsinov, one of the most prominent defenders of the culture and rights of the Bashkir ethnic group, accused of “inciting hatred and separatism.”

Local Russian media cited by the Meduza news portal, critical of the Kremlin, report that at least 2,000 people participated in this Friday’s march through the city of Ufa, the capital of this small republic located in the central-west of Russia, close to Kazakhstan.

12:13

Poland asks to restrict imports from Ukraine exempt from tariffs to protect its market

Poland will ask next Tuesday that products such as poultry meat, eggs and sugar from Ukraine be excluded from the full tariff exemption that the European Commission plans to extend until June 2025 in the face of what they consider “excessive imports that cause problems in your market. This is stated in the text that the Polish delegation will present to the EU Agriculture Ministers at their meeting on Tuesday and which highlights the need to include effective solutions to avoid excessive agricultural imports from Ukraine and their negative impact on the agricultural sector of the EU and its Member States, in particular those bordering Ukraine: Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

11:40

Belarus shows its willingness to “restart dialogue” with NATO

The Belarusian authorities indicated this Friday that they are willing to “restart a pragmatic dialogue” with NATO and have defended that the new military doctrine approved by the Government, which contemplates the use of nuclear weapons, could serve to “resolve the situation in Europe”. This is what the Belarusian Defense Minister, Victor Jrenin, has stated, noting that “Belarus’s interest in restoring the influence of international organizations in matters of security, such as the United Nations and the Security Organization, has been demonstrated.” and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), among others.

11:27

A fuel depot set on fire in the Russian region of Bryansk due to a drone attack by Ukraine

A fuel depot located in the Russian region of Bryansk, on the border with Ukraine, caught fire this Friday due to a drone attack by the Ukrainian Army, as confirmed by Russian authorities, who have indicated that the The incident ended without victims. The governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, noted in a message on his Telegram account that “Ukrainian terrorists attempted to attack objects in the city of Klintsi with a drone,” before adding that the device “was suppressed by means of electronic warfare.”

11:26

NATO will deploy 90,000 troops in exercises that will simulate a conflict in Europe

NATO confirmed this Thursday that the largest military maneuvers in decades will involve the deployment of 90,000 troops from all Alliance countries in Europe, in exercises that will last until May and will simulate a conflict scenario. The Steadfast Defender 2024 practices, called to implement the new Defense plans agreed upon last year in the midst of the threat from Russia due to the military invasion of Ukraine, will begin next week and will continue for months, assuming the movement of large numbers of troops and military means from North America to Europe.

11:26

Guterres will meet with the Russian Foreign Minister next week in New York

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will meet with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, next week during the Russian leader’s visit to the UN headquarters in New York, in the United States. This was confirmed this Thursday by Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, during a press conference in which, however, he did not provide more details about this meeting and limited himself to pointing out that the parties will address the issues that Lavrov raises. The Russian Foreign Minister will visit New York between January 22 and 24 to participate in a new meeting of the United Nations Security Council with the situation in the Gaza Strip as one of the main issues to be discussed.

11:26

Ukraine assures that training with F-16 fighters is progressing “as planned”

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dimitro Kuleba, assured this Thursday that preparations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to be able to use the F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West are progressing “as planned.” «Preparations for the first airstrike, which will be carried out with F-16s in the Ukrainian air, continue as planned. The pilots are preparing, the engineers are preparing, the infrastructure is preparing, Kuleba said.

11:25

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office requests almost five years in prison for the former Minister of Defense of Donetsk

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office has requested a sentence of four years and eleven months in prison for Igor Guirkin, former Minister of Defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in eastern Ukraine and close to Moscow, for inciting extremist activities . This was confirmed this Thursday by Girkin’s lawyer, Alexander Molojov, who in statements to the Russian news agency TASS stressed that the Prosecutor’s request involves his client serving her sentence in a general penal colony. According to the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Office, at the end of May 2022, just a few weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Guirkin denounced that the popular militias of the DPR did not receive any salary for their performance in the war. With information from Europa Press.