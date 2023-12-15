War Ukraine Russia, Macron: ‘I haven’t changed my number, ready to listen to Putin’. LIVE

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, closer after yesterday’s decision to start negotiations, will change the nature of the bloc, shifting the balance of power, the impact on the agricultural market and the burdens on the community budget , writes the Washington Post, after having done the first math on the next phase of enlargement to the east.

Ukraine is the fifth most populous country in Europe: it could count on nine percent in qualified majority votes (at least 55 percent of member countries with at least 65 percent of the population) and is by far the poorest, so it would absorb most of the subsidies, if the rules remain the same.

Reinforcing the process of moving the EU axis to the east was the green light authorized yesterday for negotiations with Moldova, and the admission of Georgia as a candidate country, as Albania and Montenegro already are.

