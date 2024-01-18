Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is coming to consoles in February News block

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developers Complex Game have announced an exact release date for the console version of the video game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, which should bring great joy to fans of turn-based strategies.

Behind the name in question is an XCOM-like gameplay, only with the Warhammer 40K universe in the background, and this work was released for PC in 2022, so it was about time to bring it to consoles, which in practice means it can hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 20th.

The console transcripts will be available in both standard and Purifier versions, the latter of which will include an extra character, Castellan Garran Crowe. If you would like to check out this version, the creators have already presented a thorough teaser for it:

