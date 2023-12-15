Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Review

#Warhammer #Rogue #Trader #Review

Since its conception in 1987, Warhammer 40,000, the world’s most popular miniature war game, has evolved into much more than just dice rolling and puppet pushing. The dystopian future universe, especially its exaggerated and semi-ironic brutality – often referred to as “grimdark” – has become one of the most irresistible travel destinations for escapist kids who enjoy fascist super-soldiers, consuming Brainy space wizardry and galactic-scale war crimes.

Of course, computer games have played an important role in realizing and disseminating the Chaos Gods’ less favorable message, but while the market is flooded with countless action and strategy games of varying quality, a more introspective and character-driven role-playing experience But it was seriously ignored. That’s why Russian-Cyprus Owl Games boasts of creating “the first computer role-playing game in the Warhammer 40,000 universe” – I applaud them but don’t quite understand why it took so long.

In Rogue Trader, you’re neither a superhuman combat soldier nor a faceless commander with countless infantry.You are the unexpected heir to the von Valancius family, a family of powerful rogue An Ancient Dynasty of Merchants – Explore the merchant tycoons whose special political status gives them greater freedom to navigate their xenophobic and corrupt empire. After a brief prologue in which you are stabbed in the back and the mechanics are introduced, you suddenly find yourself on a throne as the absolute ruler of a kilometer-long spaceship, along with the thousands of souls who work to keep it running . Heroism and adventure await—but there are dark clouds on the horizon.

Of course, before you get this far, you have to establish your character – this is a role-playing game after all! The different character portraits you can choose from are a highlight, but I’d like to see more variety in the body and face types available. Maybe it speaks more to my own bias than the developers, but many of the possible model configurations ended up looking like the same overcooked slaves, with potato mouths and prominent jawlines.

Otherwise, character generation is largely a familiar process, with you filling in various backstories, archetypal career progression, and other traits after deciding on your character’s appearance. Your home planet, previous profession, and traumatic past all help shape your character and future playstyle. There was nothing particularly revolutionary about it, but I ended up spending hours making up different biographies. Fans of the universe will surely appreciate that the different options aren’t just abstract concepts like “fighter” or “thief,” but are based on the game’s colorful universe.

Thus was born Magnus von Valancius, a slightly otherworldly nobleman with discreet pagan leanings.

When Owlcat specifically calls the game computer When it comes to role-playing games, it refers to classic games like Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and Fallout—games whose names, perhaps ironically, are based on analogy to role-playing games. Rogue Trader is also based on the discontinued game system of the same name, and the game relies heavily on nostalgia and tradition with its turn-based combat, variable dialogue trees, and pseudo-isometric camera perspective.

Of course, there are new additions as well. Perhaps the most widespread are the often deadly battles between spaceships in the Warhammer universe. The Colonus Sector – the remote corner of the galaxy where the game is set – is filled with opportunistic pirates, distressed heretics and worse. You can constantly shoot them down using an auxiliary combat system, where the forced movement and relative tilt of the ships are important factors in tactical considerations. Keel-smashing, side-flipping, and shield-charging are integral to these space battles, which can feel a little barren and abstract compared to the rest of the game’s environments. Still, the action economy of ship combat and its attendant upgrades, crews, and repairs adds a little extra flair and helps sell the fantasy of being the titular rogue trader who becomes the torchbearer of civilization.

Another point where Rogue Trader deviates from the norm is related to trading and inventory. While many other games fill the player’s pockets with junk and junk that can then be sold to quality (dis)focused merchants, Rogue Trader does things a little differently. Your bottomless pockets will still be full of junk, but you can’t just resell it. Instead, it’s repackaged as merchandise that you can donate to more or less shady trade organizations. Doing so will increase your level within the relevant faction and unlock some rewards in the form of gear and resources. Why they do this is somewhat difficult to determine. On the one hand, this seems like a somewhat counterintuitive way to understand the value of what you find. On the other hand, the whole idea of ​​exporting goods works very well with the player’s status and mission as a rogue merchant.

At first glance, the regular combat system is more traditional, with characters taking turns moving and attacking. If you’ve played tabletop role-playing games of the same genre, you shouldn’t be completely lost. However, a special trick is that you cannot move after attacking. At first, this may seem like an annoying limitation, but with limitations come creative solutions. Officer characters – my chosen character class – are particularly good at bending the rules of the game by giving other characters extra turns. This way, you can gradually start jumping forward in the turn queue and attacking in sequence. At the same time, sudden changes in combat odds can unlock special abilities, and any use of magic will slowly fade the gap between our world and the world of demons…

In this way, despite having a recognizable starting point, Rogue Trader still manages to feel like its own game. As a digitized version of a tabletop role-playing game, it naturally involves a lot of hidden dice rolling and calculations. This is true in combat, but it’s also true in other situations. It can be overwhelming to read about how the many character talents in the game affect these calculations, but you’ll be doing yourself a favor by giving it a try. In my experience, strategy games rise and fall based on the player’s ability to learn from their mistakes, and since games aren’t always very transparent, you may need to read the same description multiple times to understand what went wrong.

It’s worth learning more about how bloody combat actually works, since the game makes extensive use of them. Of course, they can sometimes be avoided through dialogue or other tactical ingenuity, but Warhammer 40,000’s motto is “Only War” and you’re not here to dance.Some people may wish that the game Skill — from poison tolerance to knowledge about aliens — are being used more, but it’s not an equation I can fully grasp. War is ultimate in nature, having so many skills on one hand that they make each other redundant or competing for space, and having so few skills that you hit the top of all your basic skills too quickly is a pain in the ass. Difficult to strike a balance.

But for me, the game’s biggest innovation – or perhaps its most interesting contribution to the genre – is the fusion of classic computer role-playing games with an unusual universe like Warhammer 40,000. Games Workshop’s dystopia may draw on tropes and themes from fantasy and science fiction, but life in the 41st Millennium is thankfully unlike anything else. This is a world of xenophobia, dogmatic superstition, and incomprehensible technology. In a world where the worst paranoia is often well-founded, ruthless war is the only constant among countless horrific variables.

But most importantly, the moral code of this world is so far removed from our own shared ideas of what is right and wrong – which makes role-playing the universe interesting. If you’re a dogmatic rule follower, there are plenty of opportunities to execute those who stray from the narrow path of virtue, and the universe is filled with forbidden rituals and mysterious artifacts just waiting for someone to exploit them. The third ethical “tenet” by which the game operates is to prioritize community and compromise. Ironically, it’s called “iconoclast,” and to many it may be a more palatable view of good and evil—but in the 41st century, it’s often isolated.

It’s nice to see how the developers shy away from showing the ugly side of the universe. Many epic narrative tropes that might seem clichéd in other contexts – great quests, imposed fates, difficult choices, inner demons – take on an extra brutal and sinister weight here: you don’t Patrick Stewart was prophesied in a dream and became a rogue businessman, but because the law is the law, and it is the law, the land must be built – or the world will be destroyed.

It’s difficult to reconcile typical role-playing expectations of adventure, heroism, and solidarity with a world characterized by pessimism and distrust. The social, political, and religious conflicts in the universe are truly given a voice and a face through the companions you meet in the game. Here, the developers are dancing a difficult dance between creating characters that are both charismatic and interesting, but also unmatched in terms of conflict. The Sisters of Battle must be fanatical and xenophobic – as the novel stipulates – not to make cooperation completely impossible. A witch has to be rebellious and mysterious – without actually looking like a premeditated Satanist.

Broadly speaking, Owlcats is a huge success, and for me, the companions are by far the biggest draw to the experience. The gradual merging (or disintegration) of various characters in a xenophobic universe is a strong testament to Rogue Trader’s capabilities – both the game and the title. If anything, I wish there were more opportunities to interact with your peers. Usually, they have some ideas related to each main mission, but I wanted to be able to talk to them “live”.

Sure, as is tradition, there’s a bit of banter between the characters – some (mostly) good-natured banter, but the voice acting is disappointing. Not that it’s bad – just not much. Often, it’s limited to one-on-one conversations you have with them. It has to be said that the game has a lot of text, and personally speaking, it is neither feasible nor advisable to record every line. But I could have used more from companions and more key characters in the story, and I also missed more variety in the “grunts” your own character makes from time to time.

Ultimately, it’s a resource issue. Rogue Trader is a strong gaming experience created by a skilled hand, but there’s no doubt that the budget could have been bigger. That’s not to say the game looks cheap – which makes this unusual and well-executed style somewhat impossible – but it’s still subject to some annoying technical limitations. Loading times are more frequent and longer than they should be, and many of the visual effects could have been more gorgeous, but my main frustration is the limited camera that doesn’t really let you zoom in on the main characters and the world around them. This also caused difficulty at times in combat, where it was difficult to determine what your character could actually see, but for me it was mostly an annoyance of not being able to get close to everything. Rogue Trader manages to showcase many other interesting and unusual aspects of the universe beyond just armored soldiers and tanks, so it’s a shame that the camera ends up being something that hinders immersion.

When I say that Rogue Trader is reminiscent of classic RPGs like Baldur’s Gate and Fallout, unfortunately, that also applies to the technical issues I encountered. I experienced the game freezing, dialogue getting interrupted, and several different animations stopping working. Some parts of the user interface are missing text, and the voice acting doesn’t always match the text. However, the most annoying thing I experienced was that the game got bogged down in combat multiple times because enemies didn’t move or complete their turns. We all wanted to reload the save to try a different solution – but no one wanted to because the game was stuck!

These are all things I’ve experienced with other games of this genre, and sadly, the negative tradition persists as well. Thankfully, I didn’t experience any quests getting stuck or quest progress bogging down, but I have to admit, I often thought it was just a matter of time. With all of these things in mind, and a quick glance at the developer’s track record and early announcements of next year’s expansion pack, it’s hard not to imagine an improved and integrated “final” version of the game, but I’ll try not to speculate too much…. .

I don’t want to paint Rogue Trader as an unfinished or limited game. It’s a well-written space adventure with a lot of content and a gameplay time that’s not far off a hundred hours. I’ve spent about thirty years on it myself, and I’m still happy and involved. It may not seem like much compared to this year’s big releases like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, but if Larian Studios has taught us anything, it’s that don’t underestimate the overlooked books sitting somewhere in Europe Locally made retro role-playing games. So my criticism of the game isn’t that it’s too similar to the classics, but that it currently falls victim to some of their problems.

Whatever the future holds, Rogue Trader is already a powerful RPG that brings an iconic universe to life without flinching. A masterful soundtrack – a sublime blend of Gregorian chants and grimy synths – and a stylish interface set the mood from the start, while the colorful descriptions that accompany the dialogue inspire the imagination to the point where the game’s majesty and The nightmarish world quickly begins to bleed on all four sides of the screen. If you’ve had one too many after this year’s extraordinary role-playing buffet, you could easily pass up the offer the first time around, but if you’ve got an appetite for more and are interested in the universe, Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader is definitely Recommended.