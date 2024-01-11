#Warhammer #40K #Rogue #Trader #test

In the world of Warhammer 40K, everything is monumental – and this is also true for the universe’s first role-playing game: Rogue Trader promises well over a hundred hours of adventure, firefights and heretic burning.

For a very long time in a galaxy far, far away

Although Games Workshop strictly controlled the completion of Warhammer video games for decades, around 2013 the company decided that much more money could be made by essentially giving the rights to anyone who claimed them. Thanks to this, the last decade has brought a previously unimaginable amount of processing – since 2020 alone, for example, more than twenty video games have appeared in the Fantasy and 40K universes. Despite this dumping, most of these games – understandably – approach these worlds, famous for their brutality and monumentality, from the perspective of strategy or action. It’s almost unbelievable that we had to wait until the very end of 2023, for example, for the first Warhammer 40K role-playing game, but instead of cringing, let’s be happy that Rogue Trader has finally appeared.

Although I do not plan to have a Warhammer 40K quick reference, the Rogue Trader part must be covered a little, because it is not an invention of Games Workshop. The title and the foundations were provided by a tabletop role-playing game set in the world of Warhammer 40K, but approaching it from a new direction, which did not focus on the front line, the eternal war of the space guards and inquisitors with alien hordes and chaos demons, but on those working in the background. For those who, endowed with almost unprecedented privileges, obviously serve the God Emperor on some level and smooth the way for humanity, but they do this in such a way that they also have time to fill their own pockets. Rogue trader is the title of imperially supported merchant princes, who are condoned by the Inquisition for things that elsewhere would be ordered exterminated with Latin curses. To give just one example, in the video game non-human characters can also become part of the party, which obviously would not be possible in the heart of the Empire.

In the prologue, which can be completed in just a few hours, we learn about the events during which the all-powerful mistress of the Von Valancius merchant house dies a bizarre death. In the absence of another heir, who else could be the new rogue trader than our recently created character, who subsequently finds himself in a particularly barren corner of space with his spaceship that has gone aground, its empty coffers, and its thoroughly battered crew. This is the Koronis region, a region that nominally belongs to the Empire, but in practice serves as a dangerous playground for all kinds of criminal groups, suspected heretical sects, trading houses flirting with illegality, xeno agents and imperial agencies left alone. It is therefore an excellent terrain for an RPG that is based on our decisions and can be played in many ways, and the developers who made previous Pathfinder adaptations promised Rogue Trader to be just that.

The character designed by us can be accompanied by five people when visiting various planets, spaceship wrecks, artificial moons, hollowed-out asteroids and who knows what other locations. As we’ve come to expect these days, each companion is a fleshed-out character, with their own personality, secrets, quests, possibly romantic possibilities – and since we’re in the Warhammer 40K world, usually with some particularly grotesque personality disorder or other character perversion. We can collect a total of ten companions from the hidden corners of the galaxy, and to my greatest delight, almost all of them are original, well-written characters – and getting to know them is one of the most memorable experiences of the game.

The central storyline is not bad either, of course, Rogue Trader is simply so insanely long that it is difficult to provide any kind of arc or captivating tension. I think that the game, which lasts 80-90 hours even on low volume, will last well over a hundred hours for most playthroughs, and in the process we and our team will be involved in a million dangers – so much so that it would be essentially impossible to report even the most important things within the framework of a test. Although the question raised in the prologue – how and why did our predecessor actually die? – will be floating in front of us for a very long time, by the time we get to the answer to this, we will wrap up a lot of other story threads. For example, the first chapter is “just” about getting our smoking ship and bleeding crew into some sort of working shape. Although this does not sound like a really complicated task, during this you will have to fight your way through a prison riot, and you will also have to do something with a heretic rebellion that has broken out on the only civilized planet in the area – and of course it is not easy to find a good navigator in this remote corner of the galaxy.

