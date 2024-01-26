Warhaven’s career didn’t last long: the servers shut down in April

#Warhavens #career #didnt #long #servers #shut #April

It’s only been four months since the Early Access premiere, but Nexon has announced that Warhaven’s servers will be shutting down for good in April. The free game featuring medieval sword battles lasted just over half a year.

Warhaven, featuring team-based medieval combat, only launched on Steam Early Access on September 20, 2023, but publisher Nexon announced that the servers will be shutting down for good in April. That is, even version 1.0 will not see the light of day.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are here today to announce the end of live services for Warhaven.” – can be read in the sad blog post. “We have put a lot of care and effort into creating a player that can be cherished and enjoyed for a long time. Unfortunately, however, we will have to bid a sincere farewell as of April 5, 2024. We apologize for not being able to provide better news.”

In fact, Warhaven, which seems to be the love child of Chivalry and For Honor, is a swordsman-archery game sharpened for PvP, which has also been infused with some magic. Despite the free-to-play model, it didn’t find its audience, the peak of 8,850 players reached at the premiere wasn’t great either, and it quickly dropped to a few hundred. The user reviews were not bursting with joy either: many complained about balance problems, unstable servers and XP-limit, which also slowed down the battle pass progression.

Many also criticized the changes made between the beta tests and the Early Access release. The most striking thing is that they maximized the team size to three people, and you can only be reincarnated as an immortal once, which according to many was the most enjoyable part of Warhaven.

At the same time, Nexon will also stop selling the game’s season pass, and obviously we can say goodbye to the promised console versions as well.