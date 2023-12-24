Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO

#Wärnberg #Karl #Fredrik #Axillary #lymph #node #identification #neoadjuvant #chemotherapy #MagTrace #Magseed #clinically #node #negative #node #positive #patients #SENTINEO

Background

More and more breast cancer patients receive chemotherapy before surgery. The tumors shrink and sometimes disappear completely, which resulted in more people only needing to operate on a part of the breast. Techniques are now being developed to reduce the scope of the operation in the armpit as it has been seen that even lymph node metastases often completely regress. We have conducted a pilot study based on a magnetic tracer to identify the so-called gatekeeper gland and a magnetic clip to identify metastatic lymph nodes. It takes place before chemotherapy, which should facilitate the logistics of a later operation. Now we are expanding to a full-scale study.

Description

The patients included in the study have a verified breast cancer where the treatment starts with chemotherapy, so-called neoadjuvant treatment for surgery. They may or may not have known lymph node metastases. In the latter operation, representative lymph nodes are removed instead of all lymph nodes. The purpose of the surgical study is to reduce the extent of the surgery and thus reduce the risks of side effects such as lymphedema.

Goal

The goal of the project is to develop a technique for lymph node surgery after initial chemotherapy that simplifies the logistics of surgery, reduces the risk of side effects and perhaps even improves the precision of which lymph nodes are removed.