Warned via WhatsApp about a call from 06-41216011? This is a fake message – Radar

It’s about this fake message

The warning that is now going around states the following:
‘ATTENTION:
Tomorrow there will be a video on WhatsApp called Martinelli. Don’t open it because it will hack your phone. There will also be a message: Update WhatsApp Gold. Don’t click. Pass it on to as many others as possible.
Please also forward!

If number 06-41216011 calls you: do not answer. Also share with your friends. This is a scam. Costs you a lot of money if you answer and/or call back. This message is shared by the police. This was just on Radio 2.’

Such messages have been thrown out into the world every now and then as a chain message for years. We have already written about this in 2018 and 2020. Messages from 2022 and 2023, for example, also appear on other websites.

At the time these were fake messages, and that is also the case now. the telephone number being talked about is not in use. So you will not receive calls from this number.

What about the Martinelli video and WhatsApp Gold?

The message also talks about the Martinelli video and WhatsApp Gold. Fake chain messages have also been spread via WhatsApp about the Martinelli video. So it is not the case that WhatsApp will distribute this video and it will not hack your phone. We also wrote about this hoax earlier.

The part about the so-called WhatsApp Gold is also incorrect. WhatsApp Gold does not exist. In 2016, a message was also distributed in which this so-called WhatsApp variant was mentioned.

