Warning from AKOM for Istanbul: Snowfall and Siberian cold are coming! Temperatures will drop by 8 degrees

According to the information shared by AKOM, the cold weather will show its effect as of Monday, January 8. The cold weather originating from Siberia is expected to increase its effect in the middle of the week and cause heavy snowfall in places.

COLD WAVE IS COMING FROM SIBERIA

The warm weather brought by the southwest wind is expected to last until Monday, January 8, and from the evening hours onwards, Istanbul will be under the influence of the cold wave coming from the Siberian region. With the Siberian system, it is expected that air temperatures will decrease by 5 to 8 degrees, and the precipitation that starts with rain will turn into snow on January 9 and 10.

NEW WEATHER REPORT FROM METEOROLOGY

According to the long-term weather forecast report on the website of the General Directorate of Meteorology, the weather in the megacity Istanbul next week will be as follows:

CNN TÜRK Meteorology Advisor Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen shared his weather forecast. Speaking to Meltem Bozbeyoğlu, Şen used the following statements in his statement:

RAINFALL MAY BE LESS DUE TO THE HEAT ISLAND EFFECT

There is a cold wave coming from Central Europe. It will increase snowfall in Turkey. We see Thursday, there is snow in most places. Flows from the North begin to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday. Snowfall will begin on the Anatolian side. There will be snowfall in Marmara in the coming days. It doesn’t seem very busy in Istanbul. The reason for this is the heat island effect. For this reason, snowfall in Istanbul may be low. Apart from this, it may be intense throughout Türkiye. If the impact occurs in the Black Sea, snowfall in Marmara may be stronger. The temperature in Istanbul will be 2 degrees.

This shows the incoming cold air. The temperature across Turkey is between minus 10 degrees and 0 and 10 degrees. Sivas will be -8 degrees, Istanbul will be 3 degrees, Afyon will be minus 4 degrees. Icing comes to the fore at night. Bridges and viaducts are iced beforehand. Drivers be careful.

THE POSSIBILITY OF AGRICULTURAL FROST IS VERY HIGH

Ankara is a region with a continental climate, while Istanbul is a city surrounded by seas. Sea water temperature also affects it. These regions have a continental climate. The probability of strong agricultural frost is very high. This possibility exists in almost all of Anatolia.

SNOW THICKNESS IN ISTANBUL MAY INCREASE UP TO 7-8 CENTIMES

The snow depth in the dormitory is up to 1 meter. In Istanbul, it will be around 2 or 3 centimeters. So let’s not expect too much. It may be 5 centimeters in Çamlıca and 3 centimeters in Maslak. During snowfall in Istanbul, the water of the Black Sea is still warm with the wind coming from the north. Snowfall here may increase with evaporation. Snow may reach up to 7-8 centimeters. We measure the highest temperature on Sunday. The night is the same, but it will suddenly get cold. On Tuesday, 10 degrees will drop across Türkiye. We can wake up with a white blanket on Tuesday. There is snow almost all over Anatolia on Thursday. On the 13th, Istanbul may receive another snowfall. We are entering a profitable system.

If you don’t have winter tires, don’t go out these days. Use public transportation. There may be a snow holiday in Anatolia, but it is not visible in Istanbul right now.

Winter comes to Istanbul or Marmara in January. Snowfall is also starting, but January and February are the months when there will be more snowfall and cold. Dams fill more with snowfall. That’s why we need more snow.

The amount of water in the dams in Istanbul is not enough even if they are 100 percent full. It is around 51 percent, but this is not enough. If we enter the summer with this rate, it will not be enough.

WHAT WILL THE WEATHER BE LIKE TODAY IN THE COUNTRY?

According to the latest evaluations made by the General Directorate of Meteorology: It is estimated that our country will be partly and very cloudy in general, and the east of Marmara, the Aegean, the Mediterranean, the north of Central Anatolia, the Black Sea, Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia and Kayseri surroundings will be rainy. The precipitation, which is generally expected to be seen as rain and showers, in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region, in the north and east of Eastern Anatolia and in the highlands of Sivas, is expected to be seen in the western districts of Hatay, around Osmaniye, Andırın and Türkoğlu districts of Kahramanmaraş. It is expected to be strong over time, locally in the east of Diyarbakır, Batman, Siirt, Mardin and Şırnak. Haze and occasional fog are expected in the Marmara and central and eastern parts in the morning and at night.

TEMPERATURE: No significant change is expected, it is estimated to be above seasonal norms throughout our country.

WIND: It is expected to blow generally from the southerly direction, with light, occasionally moderate force.

HEAVY RAIN WARNING: Since the rainfall is expected to be heavy locally in the western districts of Hatay, Osmaniye surroundings, Andırın and Türkoğlu districts of Kahramanmaraş, and over time in the eastern districts of Diyarbakır, Batman, Siirt, Mardin and Şırnak, floods, floods, lightning, transportation disruptions, One should be careful and cautious against negativities such as strong wind.

AVALANCHE HAZARD: Those concerned and citizens should be careful and cautious against the risk of avalanche in sloping regions with high snow cover in the east of Eastern Anatolia.