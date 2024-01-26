Warning from Naci Görür for 2 provinces in the region where a 7.4 magnitude earthquake is expected: ‘They are at risk!’

Earthquake Scientist Prof. Dr. Naci Görüralso before “I’m saying it for the first time” He made new warnings for Tunceli and Bingöl.

Earthquake experts draw particular attention to the Yedisu Fault in Tunceli. It is stated that the fault in question can produce an earthquake of magnitude 7.4.

Naci Görür evaluated the work done against the earthquake hazard in Tunceli on his social media account.

Görür warned that “Tunceli and Bingöl are seriously at risk” and said:

“Friends, I read in Hürriyet newspaper today. Good things are happening in Tunceli. I congratulate and appreciate the Governor of Tunceli, Mr. Bülent Tekbıyıklıoğlu. Tunceli and Bingöl are seriously at risk. What has been done is very useful, but it is not something that will really prepare Tunceli for an earthquake.

This work should be done shoulder to shoulder with the Municipality. “All components of the city, that is, Tunceli’s people, infrastructure, building stock, ecosystem, environment and economy, should be researched and determined to what extent and how they will be damaged in a possible earthquake, and they should be made earthquake resistant by carrying out damage mitigation studies.”

Earthquake Scientist Prof. Dr. Naci Görür stated that an earthquake was expected in the Erzincan-Karlıova region in a television program he attended. “Tunceli is under threat” said Görür, drawing attention to the Yedisu Fault.

Görür said:

“Perhaps I will say this for the first time here. Tunceli is under threat. Today, no one talks about Tunceli, but it is under threat. There is the Yedisu fault between Erzincan and Karlıova. This fault last produced an earthquake in the 1790s. It has the potential to produce an earthquake every 250 years. Until today. You get closer. Especially where Pülümür is located. We are waiting for the area between Erzincan and Karlıova. If this fault produces an earthquake, it can go up to 7.4.

It is not far from Tunceli. It is surrounded by an active fault from the west. The Ovacık fault moves slowly and produces earthquakes. There is the Nazimiye fault just south of Tunceli. It is surrounded by faults on four sides. The Yedisu fault is of particular concern. It’s in the cards, it’s no joke. We cannot say for sure the time. We do not know the recurrence period. Instruct MTA (Mineral Research and Exploration) to detect this. This is the benefit of science, the raison d’être of the geoscientist.”

