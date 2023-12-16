WARNING: Now the contagion of the winter sickness has started for the season

#WARNING #contagion #winter #sickness #started #season

SWEDEN

The Public Health Agency’s monitoring shows that the winter vomiting disease is underway for the season. “This means that the spread of infection is expected to increase in the near future, both in society and in healthcare,” the authority writes in a press release.

Statistics from the country’s laboratories and searches on 1177.se show that the spread of winter sickness has gained momentum in society, and that the season is now underway. Cases of the disease can occur throughout the year, but usually a noticeable increase in winter sickness is seen between November and April.

– How extensive the spread will be cannot be said. Last year we saw a protracted spread of infection, when relatively many cases were reported late in the season. At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, there were very few cases of winter sickness, but recent seasons have been more vigorous than before the pandemic. It remains to be seen whether it is a trend that will last, says Elsie Ydring, epidemiologist at the Norwegian Public Health Agency.

Winter sickness is highly contagious

The virus that causes winter sickness is highly contagious and can spread both between people and from objects in the environment. Good hand hygiene is one of the most important measures to protect against infection, both in healthcare and in the rest of society. By following the routines for good care hygiene, the risk of infection among hospitalized patients can be reduced.

– Both the risk of getting sick yourself and of spreading the infection to others is reduced when you wash your hands with soap and water, says Elsie Ydring.

Extra careful hand hygiene

People who have winter vomiting disease or suspect that they may have been infected, for example after taking care of a sick person, should be extra careful with hand hygiene and should not handle food that others will eat. People who have symptoms should limit physical contact with others as much as possible.

It is also important that there is an opportunity to wash hands in places where many people are gathered, for example in schools, preschools and other public environments to prevent the spread of infection. Paper towels, not cloth towels, should be used in workplaces, schools and preschools.

Most types of hand disinfection do not have sufficient effect against the winter vomiting virus. Often there are large amounts of virus that need to be washed away. Therefore, thorough cleaning with soap and water is recommended.

FACTS / WINTER VOMITING SICKNESS

Winter sickness is caused by calicivirus. The virus is highly contagious and a sick person can excrete large amounts of virus in the feces and through vomiting.

The virus can survive for a long time in the environment and spread from, for example, textiles.

The incubation period is 12–48 hours. The symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache and fever. You can also be a carrier of the virus without having symptoms.

The virus can be spread in different ways: through direct or indirect contact with infected people, through food that has been handled and contaminated by a person who is or has recently been ill, through raw seafood or vegetables contaminated with sewage.

