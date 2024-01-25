Warns of difficult driving conditions on forest roads. Several sections are covered by ice and water

#Warns #difficult #driving #conditions #forest #roads #sections #covered #ice #water

LVM calls on drivers to exercise special caution when driving on forest roads. In several sections of the highway, the traces of cars are covered by ice and water.

“Currently, the situation on the forest roads in all LVM regions is similar – driving conditions are particularly difficult. To improve driving conditions, roads are usually sprinkled or furrowed, but at the moment, when the snow is melting rapidly and it is raining, these works are ineffective,” says Buņkis.

At the same time, LVM notes that due to icing, wetted road surface and slush, drivers of timber trucks use snow chains for safer driving on forest roads, which help to drive on frozen ice or a layer of driven snow.

“Driving conditions also have a significant impact on the driver’s driving speed, as a result of which the total delivered volume per day is much lower these days, because safety comes first and drivers drive more carefully,” says Ivars Korsaks, head of deliveries of LVM Koksne’s production and delivery department.

The company adds that the network of forest roads created by LVM ensures that even in changing weather conditions there are warehouses that can be accessed by drivers of timber carriers, ensuring deliveries to customers, therefore the fulfillment of the delivery volumes is not currently in jeopardy.

As already reported, in 2022 LVM’s turnover was 566.612 million euros, which is 39.8% more than the year before, but the company’s profit increased 2.2 times and was 242.193 million euros.

LVM manages state-owned forest lands. The sole owner of LVM is the state, while the share holder is the Ministry of Agriculture.