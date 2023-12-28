Warsaw East is going for renovation! When is the major reconstruction of the Eastern Railway Station?

#Warsaw #East #renovation #major #reconstruction #Eastern #Railway #Station

Author: PKP PLK

Visualizations of the Warszawa Wschodnia railway station after renovation

PKP PLK is preparing the renovation of Warszawa Wschodnia. This will be part of a larger renovation of the cross-city line running under the center of the capital. Passengers will feel the biggest change on the platforms, which will be covered with a new, impressive roof. How will Dworzec Wschodni change and when will the 3rd metro line reach it?

Contents

Renovation of Warsaw East – what will change? Visualizations

When will Warsaw East be renovated? Reconstruction schedule

Modernization of Eastern Warsaw – difficulties

Warsaw East Tunnel – where will the new crossing under the tracks be built?

Warszawa Wschód junction, i.e. ZTM’s plans

When will the station of the 3rd metro line be built at Dworzec Wschodni?

Renovation of Warsaw East – what will change? Visualizations

A major renovation of the Warszawa Wschodnia railway station has been planned by PKP PLK for many years. This is part of a larger project – the renovation of the cross-town line connecting the Eastern Railway Station with the Western Railway Station. As part of work planned for several years stations (including Wschodnia), stops, tracks, tunnels and the railway bridge over the Vistula will be modernized. The first stage of works is the ongoing renovation of Warszawa Zachodnia. The schedule is constantly changing, but the current date for completion of all works on the cross-city line is 2030.

Secrets of the Warsaw metro. How did it arise and how will it develop?

We develop our website by displaying advertisements.

By blocking ads, you stop us from creating valuable content.

Disable AdBlock and refresh the page.

After the reconstruction, the Eastern Railway Station will not change as much as the Western Railway Station, but it will be modernized and refreshed. This is necessary because the last major renovation of the station took place before Euro 2012 (as a curiosity, we can recall the uncompleted reconstruction project of the Eastern Railway Station from those years). As part of the modernization of Eastern Warsaw the following changes are planned:

reconstruction of turnouts within the station (to improve traffic flow),

covering all platforms with one common platform hall protecting against rain and wind,

adapting the station to the needs of people with disabilities (construction of elevators and escalators to the platforms),

modernization of tunnels under the station,

construction of a railway viaduct over al. planned by the city. Millennium in Warsaw.

As design work is still ongoing, we do not yet know the exact scope of the reconstruction. However, the statements of PKP PLK representatives indicate that no significant reconstruction of the station hall itself should be expected.

Author: PKP PLK

Visualizations of the Warszawa Wschodnia railway station after renovation

When will Warsaw East be renovated? Reconstruction schedule

Warsaw East is to be renovated in 2025–2028. The work schedule currently looks as follows:

2023 and early 2024 – design works,

mid-2024 – announcement of a tender for the selection of a contractor,

spring 2025 – selection of contractor and signing of the contract

summer 2025 – start of construction works,

2028 – completion of the renovation of Warsaw East,

2030 – completion of all works carried out as part of the renovation of the cross-city line.

However, it is worth noting that the schedule for the renovation of the cross-city line has already been postponed many times by PKP PLKand therefore there is no guarantee that the above deadlines will be met.

Modernization of Eastern Warsaw – difficulties

Currently It is not known what exact difficulties rail passengers will face and people moving around the Eastern Railway Station during renovation. It can be guessed that, as in the case of Warszawa Zachodnia, PKP PLK will try to maintain train traffic during the works.

Author: Szymon Starnawski/Grupa Murator

Warszawa Wschodnia Railway Station before reconstruction as part of the renovation of the cross-city line

Warsaw East Tunnel – where will the new crossing under the tracks be built?

Today, the railway tracks running between Praga-Północ and Praga-Południe constitute one of the major communication barriers – it is impossible to cross the tracks on a long distance. However, the renovation of the Eastern Railway Station will bring improvement in this respect. For it will arise new tunnel under the railway station between ul. Żupnicza and ul. Kijowska, behind the eastern ends of the platforms. Inside, there will be a road for cars, a tram line, bicycle paths and sidewalks.

After long and difficult negotiations, city and railway officials managed to reach an agreement – PKP PLK will build a viaduct over the tracks along with an unfinished tunnel, and the city will be responsible for building the road infrastructure. According to the announcement, both parts of the investment will be ready when the renovation of the cross-city line is completed, i.e. in accordance with the current schedule – in 2030.

Warszawa Wschód junction, i.e. ZTM’s plans

It is worth adding that, in parallel with PKP PLK’s preparations for the station renovation, the city is preparing its own concepts for changes in the area. In 2022, ZTM signed a contract with IDOM to carry out a technical study of the so-called Warszawa Wschód junction. The point is to while renovating the station, introduce changes also in its surroundings – among others improve transfers and improve the aesthetics of the space.

In May 2023, the results were presented. According to the website transport-publiczny.pl, the proposed ideas include: following:

hiding street Kijowska in the tunnel on the section from ul. Brzeska to the Millennium Route,

creation of a new tram loop right next to the Stadion PKP station (and the station of the 2nd metro line M2),

creation of a new terminal for long-distance buses on the southern side of the Eastern Railway Station,

bringing bus and tram stops at ul. to the station building. Kijowska,

construction of a pedestrian passage in ul. Skaryszewska between Warszawa Wschodnia and Warszawa Stadion stations,

construction of a city square in front of the Stadion station and an underground passage under al. Zieleniecka.

Should be noted that This is not a list of investments to be implemented, but only ideas for further analysis. So far, the city has not confirmed the implementation of these plans, and no funds have been secured in the city budget.

When will the station of the 3rd metro line be built at Dworzec Wschodni?

A separate investment is the planned construction of the 3rd metro line in Warsaw, which will have one of its stations at the Eastern Railway Station. Currently the city plans to build the first section of the M3 in 2027–2030however, these dates may change – for now, the investment has not even entered the design stage.

Dworzec Wschodni metro station (E01) is planned on the northern side of the railway station. There will be 6 entrances to it, including: at tram stops, and additionally one will lead directly to the railway station hall. The station will be decorated in shades of gray with elements of dark green.

It is worth recalling that changing from the train to the M3 metro in Warszawa Wschodnia will not be profitable for passengers going to the center. The third metro line is designed in such a way that people taking the metro towards the center are waiting mandatory change from line M3 to line M2 at the National Stadium. The M3 tracks end at the Stadium and you cannot easily get off them to the M2 tracks – this is one of the elements of the controversy related to the plans for the 3rd metro line in Warsaw.

Author: ILF Consulting Engineers Polska 3rd line of the Warsaw metro, visualization by ILF

How many metro lines are there in Poland? Demonstrate your knowledge in a quiz about the Warsaw metro



Question 1 of 10

How many metro lines does Warsaw currently have?

Next

Was this article interesting? Share it!