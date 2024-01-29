was jumped by the Anticorruption Directorate

While some drugged drivers kill innocent pedestrians, a traffic policeman slaps such cases: he was jumped by the Anti-Corruption Directorate

A traffic policeman from Mehedinți was detained for 24 hours, after he was caught by officers from the Anticorruption Directorate while taking a 1,500 euro bribe. The flagrant was organized last night, and today the policeman could be sent before the judges with a proposal for preventive arrest, reports Rador Radio Romania.

The traffic policeman was caught when he was taking the 1,500 euros from a female driver whom he stopped in traffic some time ago. The woman was tested with the Drug Test machine and the result came out positive, but the agent told her that for this amount he could change the result of the evidence and get her off the criminal record. The policeman allegedly also put pressure to receive the money, and the whistleblower notified the DGA officers.

Last night, under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Mehedinți Prosecutor’s Office, the lawmen organized a flagrant during which the policeman was caught while receiving the marked money. This morning, the agent was placed in IPJ Mehedinți custody for 24 hours, under the charge of bribery.

