Was Mercury once habitable? – maybe this is what the planet’s salt glaciers refer to

#Mercury #habitable #planets #salt #glaciers #refer

Mercury’s salt glaciers may create suitable conditions for life: it is conceivable that life could once have existed on the innermost planet of the Solar System.

NASA’s Messenger spacecraft image of Mercury’s horizon. The image was taken just before the spacecraft made its closest approach to the innermost planet of the Solar System. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The data collected about Mercury by NASA’s Messenger spacecraft continues to provide surprises long after the end of the mission in 2015. The latest and probably the most surprising result is that researchers have discovered salt glaciers on the surface of the planet. The new signs suggest that the planet’s subsurface layers are rich in volatile materials that may once have provided habitable conditions – and this may also be true for exoplanets like Mercury.

The surface of Mercury is full of mysterious, chaotic surface formations that have come to be known as “strange terrain”. Planetary scientists previously thought that these areas, where different soil layers are mixed, were created by the impact of a 100 km asteroid 3.8 billion years ago. This impact also formed the huge Caloris Basin.

In a 2020 study of Messenger data, researchers examined the crater and concluded that some of the strange terrain formed only 2 billion years ago, well after the impact that created the Caloris Basin. They also discovered that some of the areas had sunk deeper than two kilometers – an impact could not have sunk them that deep.

Other research has revealed the presence of surprising amounts of sulfur, chlorine, and potassium, which are volatile substances on hot Mercury close to the Sun: they can quickly become gaseous and when they sublimate, they create depressions that are considered shallow, sometimes ten meters deep. The data previously revealed that water ice is hidden in polar craters that are constantly in shadow.

An enhanced color image of Mercury shows mysterious voids (in pale blue) that may have been created by the sublimation of solids. (NASA / JHU APL / Carnegie Inst. of Washington)

A research team led by Alexis Rodriguez (NASA Marshall Space Flight Center), who already led the 2020 research, published their new research results in the November issue of the Planetary Science Journal. Astronomers have come to the surprising result that strange terrains can hide salt glaciers.

In addition, it turned out that subsurface layers rich in volatile substances can be found all over the planet. According to Rodriguez, the sublimation of volatiles created the salt glaciers and also led to the surface collapses that created the strange terrains.

The strange terrain at the north pole of Mercury (Borealis Chaos) and the craters Raditladi and Eminescu. Evidence of glaciers was found in these. (NASA)

“When you talk about glaciers, everyone immediately thinks of water ice.” Rodriguez says. However, salt glaciers can also form on Earth in areas such as the Zagros Mountains in Iran. Earth’s salt glaciers originate from rock salt deposits left behind during the evaporation of ancient oceans. These deposits were later covered by other rocks, and the new layers were massive enough to compress them. Over time, rock salt and other salts seep up through the cracks and form surface glaciers. “Mercury’s glaciers are most likely composed of rock salt.” Rodriguez says.

In the new paper, Rodriguez’s research team outlines their own interpretation of the planet’s history.

According to the researchers, the oldest observable layer that lies within the strange terrain is a heavily cratered surface that formed more than 4 billion years ago. At that time, planetesimals were still raining down on the inner planets. The impacts heated the old layer, releasing volatiles and forming a thick primordial atmosphere on the innermost planet.

As Mercury cooled, volatiles like chlorine, sulfur, and potassium precipitated and fell to the surface, becoming a solid layer of rock salt. According to Messenger data, this layer is about 2 kilometers thick.

During the Late Great Bombardment Period, from 3.9 to 3.8 billion years ago, there were many impacts on Mercury. One of the largest of these created the Caloris crater. Disturbances continued until about 2 billion years ago, vaporizing volatiles, covering them with lava, and churning up the surface, creating the strange terrain. In some places, the rock has sunk to a depth of up to 2 kilometers as the underlying volatiles have evaporated. Today, the strange terrain has a complex surface: volcanic eruptions, volatile-rich glaciers, and other rocks where volatiles continue to sublimate.

Halides (the mineral class that includes rock salt) are known for being highly soluble in water. Rodriguez and his colleagues wondered whether Mercury-like planets orbiting other stars might be habitable.

“We’re not saying we think there was life on Mercury.” Rodriguez clarifies. However, he firmly asserts that conditions suitable for life may once have existed in some areas of Mercury or similar exoplanets.

The Goldilocks zone, or the area where a planet may be suitable for life, is usually defined by the distance from the star. According to Rodriguez, in cases similar to Mercury, habitability is primarily determined not by the distance from the star, but rather by the depth below the surface.

“The surface of Mercury is extremely hot on the sunny side, but it is cooler a few meters below the surface.” – says. According to him, the conditions deep below the rock salt layers may be suitable for water to remain liquid.

“This study provides thought-provoking additions to Mercury and paints a very different picture of the hot volcanic planet’s surface history than we thought before the Messenger mission.” says Clark Chapman (Southwest Research Institute). However, he points out that “the actual evidence obtained by Messenger is lacking for Mercury’s early history.” We will learn much more when the European BepiColombo spacecraft enters orbit around Mercury in December 2025.

Rodriguez is now investigating how the solar wind might interact with strange terrains. In the longer term, he says, a spacecraft landing on Mercury’s surface “could answer a lot of questions” about the planet’s history. However, for such a mission we still have to overcome a number of significant engineering problems.

Source: Sky & Telescope

Comment