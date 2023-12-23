Was this the last major appearance of a legend?

#major #appearance #legend

And perhaps it was the last appearance of the “Bronzed Adonis” at the venerable Alexandra Palace. After his first round win against Wessel Nijman, the Englishman announced that 2024 would be his last year on the PDC tour. Should he qualify for the World Cup again, he will come to London for one last dance. If he doesn’t succeed, Beaton will have said goodbye to the Ally Pally forever against “Superchin”.

“Honestly: When I heard about his retirement in 2024, I knew: everyone would be against me,” Gurney admitted to SPORT1 after the match that it was a special appearance for him. “It means a lot to me to be able to be on stage against such an opponent.”

At the press conference he was also full of praise for Beaton, who was “a great player”. Gurney himself had hoped that the Englishman would not declare his retirement, but the Northern Irishman was sure “that he will qualify again next year and hope that the PDC will give him a great farewell”.

Immediately after the match, Gurney knelt in front of Beaton and paid homage to the 59-year-old, who is the record holder with 33 participations in the BDO and PDC World Championships. He then cheered for the “Bronzed Adonis” with the audience.

However, there was no sign of this hero worship during the game. The Northern Irishman ended up with an outstanding three-dart average of 100.79 points. He is only the fourth player this year to break the 100-point mark in the Ally Pally. He decided the match in style with a 136 high finish.

After Christmas, Gurney will continue in round three. His best results at a World Cup are the quarter-finals at the 2017 and 2021 World Cups.