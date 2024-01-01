Washer dryer, one of the most popular gifts under the tree will make you poor | It consumes so much that you risk a blackout

#Washer #dryer #popular #gifts #tree #poor #consumes #risk #blackout

The washer dryer is one of the most gifted household appliances

The washer dryer was one of the most received gifts by Italians this Christmas. However, although it is actually a useful appliance, it could have a significant impact on your bill.

Christmas is now over and we are approaching the end of 2023. Italians have found several gifts under the tree, including many household appliances. Among these, this year one of the most popular was the washer dryerwhich is the combination of a washing machine and a dryer.

Without a doubt, it is a very useful household appliance because not only does it perform both washing and drying functions, but it also allows you to save a lot of space. In fact, many families are now tired of hanging their clothes on a drying rack inside the house or outside on the balcony.

The dryer solved this problem, but on its own it takes up a lot of space, being about the size of a washing machine. The washer dryer, on the other hand, takes up the space of only one appliance, but performs the functions of both. In terms of usefulness, therefore, we can say that it is an excellent gift, but we are sure that we will have the same idea when the first one arrives electricity bill?

Washer dryer, pros and cons

The washer dryer is certainly very useful, being the combination of a washing machine and a dryer. It is also very convenient in terms of price: on average a good washer-dryer costs around 600 or 700 eurosa price that usually indicates only a washing machine or only a dryer.

However, what we often tend not to take into consideration at the beginning concerns the consumption expenses. The washer dryer uses both electricity and hot or cold water and, in particular, needs a lot of energy just to turn on, unlike a classic washing machine or dryer.

How much does a washer dryer consume?

Washer dryer: is it worth the bill? How much it consumes

The washer dryer It has a smaller load than a washer or dryer, so a single load may not be enough for an entire classic load of laundry. This means you should probably use it one or two more times than you normally would.

Finally, let’s try to make a calculation on consumption. A washer dryer consumes an average of 4.5 kWh for a complete cycle. A separate washer and dryer, on the other hand, consume an average of 2.5 kWh. Considering an average energy cost of 0.22 euros/kWh, the washer dryer costs around 0.99 euros per cycle, while the washing machine and dryer cost around 0.55 euros per cycle.

If you do two cycles a week, the washer dryer costs approx 103 euros per year, while the washing machine and dryer cost around 57 euros per year. In the end, considering the saving on the initial cost, we could say that after about four years the washer dryer becomes more expensive. However, there is no denying that it is infinitely more comfortable and allows you to save space and above all time.

