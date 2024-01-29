Washing meat in the sink can cause food poisoning

#Washing #meat #sink #food #poisoning

According to research from the University of São Paulo, around 46% of Brazilians wash meat in the kitchen sink, 31% only clean vegetables with running water and 24% consume undercooked meat. These habits increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections caused by bacteria present in food.

To prevent these problems, infectious disease specialist Dr. Stefan Cunha provides guidance on correct food hygiene, from the correct handling of meat to how to wash fruits and vegetables, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about safe practices in the kitchen.

1. Proper cooking of meat:

The intestines of animals consumed in meals, such as pigs, cattle and poultry, harbor bacteria such as Salmonella and Shigella. When dealing with meat, Dr. Stefan emphasizes that washing it is not necessary, as, in addition to spreading bacteria around the sink, which can cause cross-contamination, these organisms are already destroyed when reaching high temperatures during cooking. The doctor also highlights the importance of not eating semi-cooked meat, as this could be an indicator that the food was not prepared at the ideal temperature.

2. Fruit hygiene:

In the case of smooth fruits, such as pears and apples, the expert suggests simply rubbing them under running water to remove possible contaminants. But, with shell fruits, such as melon, watermelon or papaya, you need to be more careful. The outer skin of these fruits may be contaminated, and when using a knife, it is possible to bring bacteria from the outside into the food. It is therefore recommended to wash the surface of these fruits well before cutting them.

3. Bleach Soak for Wrinkled Vegetables:

To ensure the elimination of bacteria in wrinkled vegetables, such as lettuce, the infectious disease specialist recommends soaking the food in a solution of two liters of water with one tablespoon of bleach (hypochlorite). After this process, it is important to rinse the vegetable under running water to eliminate bleach residue. The use of vinegar is not recommended due to the lack of studies on the ideal concentration.

4. Avoid cross-contamination:

Cross-contamination occurs when, for example, meat is cut on a surface and then, in the same place, vegetables are prepared without cleaning properly. Bacteria from meat can pass onto vegetables, contaminating them. Therefore, according to Dr. Stefan, it is recommended to use different boards for meat and vegetables, avoiding this type of problem during food preparation.

5. Care for eggs and Salmonella:

The doctor explains that the presence of Salmonella in eggs is related to the birds’ intestines. When birds lay eggs near their droppings, bacteria can enter through the shell. To avoid this, it is essential to look for farms that maintain good hygiene and cleaning practices, ensuring that eggs are collected quickly. Well-maintained farms have fewer contaminated eggs.

It is worth mentioning that Salmonella is sensitive to temperature and is destroyed during proper cooking of eggs. However, the consumption of undercooked or raw eggs is not recommended as a preventive measure.