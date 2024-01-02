Washington and Michigan will define the CFP champion

#Washington #Michigan #define #CFP #champion

The Huskies defeated Texas while the Wolverines edged out Alabama to claim their spot in the College Football Playoff Championship Game

College football will have an unprecedented final this year.

This Monday the two programs that will face each other next week in the College Football Playoff Championship Game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas were defined.

In the first game of the day, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines beat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in dramatic overtime fashion in the Rose Bowl to clinch their berth in the CFP Championship Game.

Washington defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl and advanced to the CFP Championship Game. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Michigan came back in the fourth quarter to tie the score and force extra drives, where they stopped Alabama to take the 27-20 victory.

At night, in the Sugar Bowl, the No. 2 Washington Huskies beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns to claim the ticket to the college final.

Washington was in control of the game from the beginning, but Texas reacted in the fourth quarter and reached the goal zone in the final seconds, where the Huskies defense fought back to maintain the 37-31 victory.

This is the first time both programs have reached the CFP Championship Game.

Michigan finished the regular season undefeated as Big Ten champion, while Washington also has a perfect record after claiming the Pac-12 title.

This will be the fourteenth confrontation in history between both universities, in a rivalry that dates back to September 26, 1953 and that favors Michigan 8-5.

Editorial Selections





1 Related

The most recent duel between the two was on September 11, 2021 with a 31-10 victory for Michigan in Ann Arbor. Washington’s last victory was on September 8, 2001 at Husky Stadium.

Michigan, in its third appearance in the CFP, is seeking its 12th national title in its history and first since 1997.

For its part, Washington, which is in the College Football Playoff for the second time, is seeking its third national championship after winning the titles in 1960 and 1991.